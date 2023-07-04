Rotherham United have engaged in talks with former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp about a potential move to the Championship club, according to Darren Witcoop.

The 37-year-old was an extremely valuable contributor to the Blades - but they opted against renewing his contract in the end - although he did manage to end his time at Bramall Lane on a high.

Playing a key role in United's promotion, his presence up top and experience in the dressing room was extremely useful to a Blades side that managed to keep the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough at bay to secure second place.

It was previously unclear whether he was going to retire following the end of his time at Bramall Lane, but it looks as though he could be heading back to the second tier with the player reportedly weighing up his options.

The state of play in Rotherham United's forward department

The Millers already have some decent options at their disposal with Jordan Hugill likely to be a key man again next season, Conor Washington able to contribute, Georgie Kelly potentially able to make an impact and Tom Eaves having enough experience under his belt to be an asset.

However, they need to fill a big gap in their forward department following the departure of Chiedozie Ogbene, who has opted to join Luton Town following the expiration of his contract with the Millers.

Tarique Fosu has also left, leaving them with slightly less attacking firepower.

Would Billy Sharp be a good signing?

At 37, he will probably only be a short-term addition but he would still be a worthwhile player to have considering the experience he has and the fact he was such a prolific goalscorer at this level.

He may not be as prolific as he once was - but he can still operate at this level and would be an excellent addition on a free transfer if they can get a deal over the line.

With his family likely to be settled in South Yorkshire, it wouldn't make sense for him to move somewhere too far away considering he's coming into the latter stages of his career.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday wouldn't be ideal for him because of the rivalry with the Blades and Barnsley are in League One, so a move to the Millers would seem like a reasonably good outcome for the striker.

A switch to the Tykes could allow him to compete for promotion again which would be exciting - but they don't have a manager in place at the moment and that's not ideal for Sharp who will want to find out how often he's going to play at Oakwell.

It's a shame for the 37-year-old that he wasn't able to stay at Paul Heckingbottom's side, but he may have been preparing for the possibility of being released for some time, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he's had numerous offers.

Signing him on a one-year deal would make sense for plenty of EFL sides - and he could be especially good for Rotherham who will need someone to come in and fill the void that Ogebene's departure has created.