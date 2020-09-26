Experienced figure suggested as Sabri Lamouchi replacement as pressure builds on Nottingham Forest boss

Nottingham Forest could turn to former Olympiacos boss Takis Lemonis if they decide to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi.

The Reds have endured a dismal start to the season, with a 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield last night meaning they have lost all three league games without scoring a goal.

When you add that to the remarkable collapse they had at the end of the previous campaign, where Forest missed out on the play-offs on the final day, they haven’t won in nine.

Therefore, Lamouchi is under increasing pressure as he has been backed significantly this summer but performances have been poor.

And, owner Evangelos Marinakis appears to have a replacement in mind, after reports from Greece suggested Lemonis is the favourite to replace Lamouchi.

The 60-year-old has been a manager for the past 24 years and the majority of those jobs came in Greece – including four spells with Olympiacos, with Marinakis appointing him twice.

It remains to be seen whether the Forest chief does sack Lamouchi before the game against Bristol City next week that comes prior to an international break.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Lamouchi is under pressure because not only have results been disastrous in the past few months but performances are alarming as well.

Failure to score a goal this season reinforces the idea that Lamouchi is too defensive and he needs to get a win next week if he is still in charge.

Whether Lemonis is a suitable replacement is very questionable and you can’t imagine that it will excite Forest fans but Marinakis clearly rates him.

