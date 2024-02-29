Highlights Stoke City considering Tony Pulis and Adrian Heath as potential short-term replacements for struggling manager Steven Schumacher.

Schumacher's poor record of just three wins in 12 league games putting him under immense pressure, possibly facing sacking soon.

Stoke City desperate to avoid relegation, looking for a solution to their alarming run of six defeats in the last seven games.

Stoke City are interested in former boss Tony Pulis and ex-player Adrian Heath as they consider a short-term replacement for Steven Schumacher.

Steven Schumacher’s Stoke City future

The Potters have endured a miserable campaign, as they currently sit in the relegation zone with 12 games to go in the Championship.

Championship Table (As it stands February 29th) Team P GD Pts 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39 17 Swansea City 34 -12 39 18 Birmingham City 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -17 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham United 34 -36 19

Alex Neil has already paid the price for that, as he was dismissed earlier in the season, with Schumacher brought in from Plymouth as his successor.

It was hoped the 39-year-old would bring fresh ideas and progressive football to the Bet365 Stadium, but it hasn’t worked out so far.

Schumacher has won just three of his 12 league games in charge, and they’re currently on a run of six defeats in seven.

Therefore, the pressure is building on Schumacher, and it has been suggested that he could be sacked if they fail to pick up a positive result against Middlesbrough this weekend.

Tony Pulis and Adrian Heath on Stoke City’s radar

And, according to HITC, the Potters’ hierarchy are already considering potential replacements for Schumacher as they look to stay in the division.

Interestingly, they reveal that former favourite Pulis is a target, with the 66-year-old a legend at the club after his remarkable work earlier in his career.

Under Pulis’ guidance, Stoke won promotion to the Premier League for the first time, and he helped establish the club in the top-flight.

The update states that Pulis would take some convincing to come back into the game though, with his last job back in 2020 with Sheffield Wednesday.

As well as that, it’s stated that Heath is under consideration from the Stoke chiefs.

The 63-year-old started out his playing days with the Potters, and he has a managerial career that goes back to 1996 with Burnley.

Most recently, Heath was with MLS side Minnesota United, with his six-year spell coming to an end in 2023.

Stoke City preparing for crucial period

You can understand why the Stoke hierarchy are looking for a short-term solution, as the team are really struggling right now, with six defeats in seven games a really alarming run.

The impact of relegation would be huge on the club, as they would be left in the third tier with a massive wage bill, and it would be financially worrying for the club.

So, they’re desperate to stay in the league, and they may feel that Schumacher isn’t capable of getting the results they need.

But, whether Heath or Pulis are the answer is open to debate.

Some may feel that the latter could help over the next few months, as he will organise the team and Pulis’ return to the dugout would galvanise the supporters for the run-in.

It will be very interesting to see how this plays out, but Schumacher will be in the dugout for the weekend fixture at home to Boro, and he will hope for what would be a massive win as he tries to turn things around and to keep his job.