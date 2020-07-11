‘Experience outweighs a bit of naivety’ – Cardiff boss left fuming at key incident in Fulham defeat

Neil Harris has blasted a refereeing decision that lead to a penalty in Cardiff City’s 2-0 loss to Fulham in the Championship last night.

The penalty incident occurred early on in the first-half when Aleksandar Mitrovic appeared to be bundled over inside the penalty box. It was the Serb who stepped up and converted the spot-kick, setting Fulham on their way to victory.

Many fans and Cardiff players felt the penalty was soft though, and so did Bluebirds boss Harris. He told Sky Sports after the game:

“Disappointed to conceded the penalty. I’ve only seen it from one angle and I thought, experience outweighs a bit of naivety at the back post. I think it’s very, very cheap, but then we might have got away with one in the second-half.”

The penalty decision looked to be the turning point in what ended as a relatively comfortable home win for Fulham, who’ve now won their last four outings in the Championship.

Defeat for Cardiff however means that they could lose their top-six spot this weekend, with Welsh rivals Swansea close behind, and Preston and Derby also looking to get in on the action.

For Cardiff, last night marked back-to-back defeats in the Championship for the first time since February. They’d restarted the season in fine form and look genuine play-off contenders, but they could yet be overtaken in the race for 6th-place.

The verdict

In fairness to Harris and Cardiff, the penalty did look a soft one last night. But then again, as Harris fairly pointed out, Fulham were denied a stronger penalty claim in the second-half.

It was a tight game in the end but the win for Fulham was probably a fair result. Both teams have had strong restarts to the season, and both will have their eyes on important games in the Championship this afternoon.