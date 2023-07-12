Barnsley are expected to complete the signing of out-of-contract Halifax Town centre-back Jesse Debrah this week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Debrah is on course to become the Tykes' third signing of the summer after fellow defender Kacper Lopata and goalkeeper Ben Killip both joined on free transfers from Woking and Hartlepool respectively.

Who is Jesse Debrah?

A centre-back that has excelled at National League level with the Shaymen over the past two seasons, the 22-year-old has certainly earned a move back to the EFL.

Debrah started his career in the Millwall academy but didn't make a single first team appearance for the South London club, despite being named on the bench in the Championship, before he left to head to The Shay Stadium in 2021.

The defender has enjoyed two hugely impressive seasons at Halifax, making 58 National League appearances in that time, and it's no surprise that teams higher up the pyramid have come calling.

His lack of senior experience in the EFL will obviously be a concern, as will the fact that he has jumped up two divisions to join Neill Collins' squad but there is certainly lots to like about the defender.

He's confident and comfortable bringing the ball out from the back but is also defensively solid and has excellent recovery pace while he's proven himself a leader over the past two years.

Such is his quality that Halifax boss Chris Millington admitted at the end of May that he would likely be moving to a bigger club this summer.

He told the Halifax Courier: "I think logic and experience would tell you that there's probably bigger things in their short-term future.

"We'd love to see them representing Halifax Town again but only time will tell."

When will Barnsley complete the signing of Jesse Debrah?

Debrah is said to have attracted interest from multiple English and Scottish clubs but Nixon reported earlier this week that Barnsley had won the race for him.

The Tykes are understood to have been pursuing the defender for well over a year and failed in a previous attempt to sign him in 2022.

Now, Nixon has provided an update on the timescale of the transfer and revealed that the deal is expected to be completed this week.

How much will Jesse Debrah cost?

Debrah's contract at Halifax expired at the end of June, which means Barnsley will not have to negotiate a transfer fee with the non-league club.

However, as he's under the age of 24, the Shaymen will be due some compensation but that is likely to be a nominal, five-figure fee.

Will Jesse Debrah start for Barnsley?

The expected timescale of the move is good news for Barnsley as well as the player and his new boss.

The 2023/24 League One season gets underway on the first weekend of August, which means Collins will have more than three weeks to run the rule over the defender in pre-season and Debrah will have time to get settled.

With Mads Andersen leaving to join Luton Town, the Tykes need a centre-back to step up this term and take his place in the back three that the new boss is expected to play.

Debrah would be well suited to that system but does have competition with Lopata also joining this summer and Liam Kitching, Robbie Cundy, Jasper Moon, and Conor McCarthy already at Oakwell.