Birmingham City are reportedly expected to appoint Wayne Rooney in the coming days with an agreement said to have been reached that will see him handed a salary that is three times the amount his successor John Eustace was earning.

Despite Blues sitting sixth in the Championship, much higher than many will have expected at this point, the links to Rooney intensified over the weekend and yesterday the club confirmed that Eustace had been relieved of his duties.

Why did Birmingham City sack John Eustace?

Eustace took charge of Birmingham last summer and steered them clear of relegation when they had been tipped by many as the frontrunners.

Despite significant squad turnover and the sales of some key players over the summer, Blues have been one of the surprise packages in the second tier and sit sixth after beating local rivals West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.

Eustace has helped to rebuild the previously strained relationship between the fans and the club but the new American owners, whose takeover was completed in the summer, have opted to part company with him just months into the new season.

The club chiefs' motivation was clarified in the announcement of his sacking, as they made it clear they felt it was necessary to ensure that the board and the management were "fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club".

The statement added that they're moving to appoint a new first team manager "who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace".

What is the latest news on Wayne Rooney's appointment?

Reports suggest that Rooney will be said new appointment.

The latest update from The Times that a deal has been agreed between the former England captain and Birmingham, which will see the 37-year-old earn a salary that is three times the amount that Eustace was earning.

Along with that eye-catching financial reveal, the report also claims that the club are hoping to confirm the appointment of Rooney in the coming days.

The ex-Manchester United striker left DC United at the end of the 2023 MLS season, with his team failing to make the play-offs, and hinted that he felt it was the right time to return to English football.

He impressed in a testing spell at Derby County but was unable to stop them being relegated from the Championship due to significant financial and off-field issues.

It is thought Rooney will be joined at St Andrew's by two former teammates - Ashley Cole and John O'Shea.

Cole has held coaching roles at Derby County, Chelsea and England U21s since his retirement in 2019 while O'Shea is the current assistant to Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kelly and has also coached at Stoke City and Reading.

Are Birmingham City right to appoint Wayne Rooney?

Sacking Eustace was harsh and at this moment looks like madness but if Rooney is able to get Blues playing the attacking football that the owners clearly want, then there will be method to it.

He did a fantastic job against the odds at Derby but the football his team played there was pragmatic, due in part to the situation, and there is little to suggest at this point that he's a better coach than Eustace.

There doesn't seem to be anyone else in the running and it appears clear that Birmingham sacked his successor with a view to appointing Rooney. His profile has certainly played a part and he must now repay the faith shown in him.

The owners risk undoing much of the work done to rebuild the relationship with the fans if he cannot.