Highlights Watford under new management and looking to strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season.

The club is in talks to sign Aston Villa striker Wesley on loan for the upcoming season.

Wesley has struggled with injuries and lack of form in recent years, posing a risk for Watford's promotion hopes. Another forward may be needed to support him.

Watford’s opening Championship game against Queens Park Rangers at Vicarage Road is just over a week away.

The Hornets are under a new regime, with former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael leading from the dugout.

The Frenchman has been given the task of taking the club back into the Premier League after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

There was much change expected at Vicarage Road in this transfer window but while players who have been key have now departed, there haven't been as many arrivals as some Watford fans will have been expecting.

The club is still active in the market, and it seems their next port of call is to add to their forward line.

Ismael’s direct style of play means he likes to have a presence at the top end of the pitch, and that is what their search has entailed this summer.

However, many of the options that have been considered haven’t materialised, but it now seems they could be edging closer to a signing.

What is the latest on Watford’s interest in Aston Villa striker Wesley?

It was first reported by Simon Jones in the Daily Mail Transfer Confidential Column, that Watford were in talks with the Premier League side over a deal for Wesley.

It stated that the Hornets were keen to take the 26-year-old on loan for the 2023/24 season and talks are ongoing to try and make that happen.

In a further update from Sunday Sports Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop, he states that Watford are looking to finalise the signing for the Brazilian striker this week.

He took to Twitter to tweet: “Jamal Lewis set to join Watford on loan from Newcastle today. The Hornets also looking to finalise a loan move for Aston Villa striker Wesley this week.”

What is Wesley’s situation at Aston Villa?

The 26-year-old joined Villa in 2019 from Club Brugge in a deal worth around £22 million, but it hasn't worked out for either the player or the club.

The forward’s time at the club has been hampered by a long-term injury, which saw him lose his place in the team and squad and, therefore, meant he spent the last few seasons on loan elsewhere.

Wesley has been on loan at his former side Club Brugge, Brazilian team Internacional, and Spanish side Levante.

All three loan spells haven’t been very successful for the player, as he’s only managed a handful of goals.

The forward’s last appearance for Aston Villa came in the 2021/22 season, and it now seems as though that won't be changing as he heads to Vicarage Road.

Is Wesley a good signing for Watford?

On his day, Wesley has been known to be a very good goalscorer. The concern for Watford is that he is arriving clearly low on confidence and belief.

However, the forward fits the profile of what Ismael likes to have in his team, so it makes sense why the club is pursuing a deal. But it may be that they look to bring in another forward to ease the burden on Wesley, as right now it would be a risk to assume he can fire them to promotion.