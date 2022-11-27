Expected timeline of QPR boss Mick Beale’s Rangers appointment revealed

Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers are set to complete a deal to recruit Queens Park Rangers boss Mick Beale ahead of the Gers’ player’s return to training on Monday, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

The 42-year-old has been heavily linked with the top job at Ibrox this week following the departure of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who struggled both in the league and Europe this season before being relieved of his duties.

And officials in Glasgow have seemingly seen this World Cup break as the ideal opportunity to switch managers, with the former Netherlands international’s backroom team also looking set to leave the Scottish top-tier side.

14 quiz questions about historic QPR moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Which club did QPR defeat in the 2014 Championship play-off final? Derby Middlesbrough West Brom

This could allow Beale to bring his own team in, something he is keen to do with the 42-year-old wanting to bring some of his coaches and analysts from QPR to Ibrox too, leaving his successor needing to bring in new coaches to Loftus Road.

And it looks increasingly likely that Beale will seal this move, with the Championship side granting the Gers the opportunity to speak to their main candidate yesterday.

As per a report from the Scottish Daily Express, he could even be appointed in time for Monday when the players will return to their training base.

The Verdict:

From QPR’s point of view, they will surely want this done sooner rather than later so they can fully focus on their managerial recruitment process because it seems inevitable that Beale will leave now.

They will be disappointed about his departure because he seemed to be loyal to the cause – but an approach from the Scottish side seems to have turned his head and that’s a massive shame for the English club because they had made a good start under the 42-year-old.

They may have been in poor form before the World Cup break – but the West London outfit looked to be on the right course under Beale – making the switch to a back four seamlessly and performing extremely well at times.

One thing they will be glad about though is the fact there won’t be as much speculation at Loftus Road when he goes – because there’s a real chance for the club to push for a top six this season and his links to other clubs have been a distraction.

Although he can’t be blamed for this speculation, he didn’t exactly help by going to a Rangers game and speaking about his future ambitions in an interview with The Telegraph recently.