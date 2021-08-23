Expected timeline of Bristol City player departure emerges

Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy is set to join Serie B side Pisa in a move that could be completed later today, according to the Bristol Post (23/08, 10:46).



Despite impressing for Hungary in Euro 2020, the midfielder has featured just once for the Robins this season and has not been included in a single Championship matchday squad.

The 26-year-old’s Ashton Gate career appears to be nearing its conclusion and he is understood to have asked to leave the club.

Reports in Italy revealed late last night that he was set to join Pisa and is set to sign a three-year deal with the Serie B outfit.

The Bristol Post has since reported that Nagy’s departure is expected to be wrapped up soon and could be completed later today.

The midfielder never managed to consistently produce his best in Bs3 and struggled to translate the form that has made him pivotal to the Hungary national team into a City shirt.

In all, he’s made 62 appearances for the Robins – scoring three times and adding four assists.

Bristol City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Robins transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Nick Maynard was signed by Bristol City in the summer of 2008 for how much? (A then club-record fee) £1.75 million £2.25 million £2.5 million £1.25 million

The Verdict

This looks like the right move for all parties involved, with Nagy clearly out of favour under Nigel Pearson.

With just a year left on his deal, it makes sense for City to offload him now – particularly if that allows them to sign more players before the end of the window.

The arrivals of Andy King and Matty James means that the Robins have plenty of midfield options but strengthening at right-back, on the wing, or upfront would make a lot of sense.

It’s a shame to see the Hungarian go because he showed signs of settling in at Ashton Gate last season but you feel it is likely for the best, with the player returning to Italy where he’s played arguably the finest football of his club career.

City supporters will want to see their club capitalise on his exit by strengthening the squad before the end of the window.