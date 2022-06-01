Expected timeline of Aston Villa figure’s QPR move emerges

Aston Villa assistant coach Michael Beale is expected to be appointed the QPR new boss in the next 24 hours, Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth reported on Tuesday evening.

Mark Warburton’s summer departure was confirmed ahead of the end of the 2021/22 Championship season in late April and the R’s have taken their time in searching for a replacement.

A host of names have been linked – ranging from up-and-coming EFL coaches to more controversial and leftfield candidates – but it appears Warburton’s successor will be appointed very soon.

Sheth reported late on Tuesday evening that Beale was expected to be appointed as the new R’s boss in the next 24 hours after a “rigorous recruitment process”.

The 41-year-old is set to sign a three-year deal at Loftus Road and is understood to be leaving with Villa’s best wishes despite previous reports that Steven Gerrard wanted to keep him at the Premier League club.

QPR will be Beale’s first job in first team management but he does have an impressive coaching pedigree – having worked in Chelsea and Liverpool’s youth systems before leaving to become Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers and then following him to Villa Park.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

The Verdict

They’ve had to be patient but it seems the R’s will get confirmation of their new manager today.

A host of names have been linked with becoming Warburton’s replacement but Beale is now set to take charge at Loftus Road.

There’s no denying that it is a risk given his lack of management experience but it is also an exciting appointment.

We’ve seen first-time bosses, such as Neil Critchley and Steve Cooper, have success in the EFL in recent years and Beale will hope to follow in their footsteps.