Lincoln City are not expected to suffer a “mass exodus” at the end of the season, with the League One side backed to maintain their squad.

However, a fear has been shared that the Imps could be set to lose a key defender once the season is over.

With 13 games remaining of their League One season, the Imps are 10 points off the play-offs with an 11-point gap to the relegation zone, indicating that they are set for a sixth consecutive season in the third tier.

By having a solid idea of what division they will be in next season, Lincoln can turn their attention to their summer plans for the transfer window.

Paudie O’Connor's future up in the air despite contract offer on the table

One player that Lincoln City have attempted to tie down to a new deal is Paudie O’Connor.

The Irish centre-half is out of contract in the summer, but has received a contract offer from the Imps.

Paudie O'Connor in League One this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 32 (0) Goals 3 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 1.3 Interceptions per 90 2.4 Pass success rate 69.6%

However, an agreement is yet to be reached, leaving many fans to speculate that O’Connor is off in the summer.

Football League World’s pundit for Lincoln City, Gary Hutchinson, believes the former Leeds United man is almost certain to depart in the summer.

Gary told Football League World: “In terms of the number of players I see leaving the club, I've got a feeling that we will lose one for definite.

“That is Paudie O’Connor. Outside of that, the club is quite well protected in terms of contracts.

“So I think any that we lose from there on top of that is questionable.”

Ethan Erharon and Sean Roughlan among others that could leave Lincoln City

Alongside O’Connor, Lincoln have five players on expiring contracts at Sincil Bank.

Sam Clucas’ future could be decided without entering negotiations over a new deal, as Lincoln hold a clause that will allow them to keep the midfielder at the club for another year.

However, Sean Roughan, Ben House, Tyler Walker, and Adam Jackson are all currently set to depart the club when their current deals expire this summer.

Whilst there has been news regarding Lincoln’s attempts to keep O’Connor at the club, there have been no updates on the future of the five names mentioned above.

21-year-old Roughan was tight-lipped when asked about his own future, instead choosing to focus on his football.

FLW's Lincoln fan pundit hinted that one or two players could be released, with Walker a likely candidate following multiple injuries that have blighted his last two seasons at Sincil Bank.

He also believes that Ethan Erharon could receive interest in the summer, although Lincoln will definitely earn a fee for the midfielder as he still has a further year remaining on his deal.

However, Lincoln have been fairly resigned to losing the Scottish under-21 international for some time, based on head coach Michael Skubala’s comments.

“There would potentially be one or two that go," continued Gary.

“I could see us losing maybe three players in the summer.

“Potentially, Ethan Erharon could be sold.

“Sean Roughan is quite saleable, and even if we offer him a contract and he turns it down, he’s under 24 so we’d get something for him.

“We may release one or two, potentially. But I can’t see there being a mass exodus at all over the summer.

“I think it will just be a handful.”