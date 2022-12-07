Expected conservation between Paul Heckingbottom and Iliman Ndiaye on Sheffield United future revealed

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to tell Iliman Ndiaye that it makes more sense to commit his future to the Blades for now rather than push for a move during the January transfer window, according to The Star.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the South Yorkshire outfit this term, recording nine goals and two assists in 21 league appearances with the Senegal international establishing himself as one of his domestic side’s most valuable players.

And he has also made an impact at an international level, being picked to represent his country at the World Cup and making three appearances in Qatar, recording an assist against the hosts and starting in two of those games.

Interest in his services is only likely to increase because of these performances with the attacker reported to have attracted interest from top-tier sides before the tournament had even started after impressing in the red and white stripes.

With this, he could potentially be tempted to push for a top-tier move away, especially after reportedly missing out on a switch to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

However, United manager Heckingbottom is one man who desperately wants to keep hold of him and is expected to advise his star man that it would be better for him to commit his short-term future to the South Yorkshire side and then have a re-think in the summer.

This report also states that the Blades’ manager will not prevent the 22-year-old to try and better himself though.

The Verdict:

It does make sense for Ndiaye to stay put because there’s every chance he could be promoted with the Blades this season and if he stays loyal in January, he could establish himself as a real hero at United.

Although he may have been gutted to have missed out on a possible move to Forest, it probably benefitted him to remain at his current level so he could stand out, proving to be one of the most threatening attackers in the division.

And it seems like current boss Heckingbottom knows how to get the best out of him with the duo knowing each other for some time now from their time together in the academy.

A mid-season move now may disrupt his momentum and that’s the last thing he will want as he looks to continue developing.

22 is a delicate age in football because that’s usually a crucial time in a player’s career – and he could do a lot worse at this stage than remain where he is – with this stability likely to aid his development.

If he wants to fulfil his potential, he will need to make moves at the right time and ahead of next month, it doesn’t feel like the right time for him to push for a transfer.