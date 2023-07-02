West Ham United have plucked talent out of the EFL very well over the years, with star attacker Jarrod Bowen emerging as one of the best examples of the Hammers placing their trust in this England's football pyramid.

With another European campaign on the horizon for the Premier League club, David Moyes will be keen to strengthen and bolster the quality and quantity of players within his squad.

Adding depth will be a huge priority for the Irons boss this summer transfer window, and whilst that will be with Europe in mind, they will also possess the confidence that they can climb up the Premier League and challenge nearer the top end.

One player that has emerged on West Ham's radar during the early stages of this summer window is Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard, who arrived at The Stadium of Light a year ago for a seven-figure fee.

Sunderland should expect West Ham to step up their pursuit of Daniel Ballard

West Ham are edging closer to losing star midfielder Declan Rice, after it has been reported that Arsenal have agreed a £105 million move for the holding midfielder.

Of course, a big summer priority, should no complications arise as the 24-year-old prepares for his expected cross-London switch, will be filling the void that Rice leaves in the number six role.

However, the embarrassment of riches that Rice's departure will generate is enough to strengthen positions all over the pitch, and it could help the Hammers get the ball rolling from an incomings perspective.

It would pave the way for West Ham to step up their pursuit of Ballard, and it could help Sunderland hold out for a higher price than if the Irons were operating off a tighter budget.

How much should Sunderland demand West Ham to pay for Daniel Ballard?

Sunderland have every right to demand a high valuation of Ballard this summer and the fact that West Ham will not be short of cash might even tempt them to raise whatever their current price tag is.

The Black Cats are in no need to sell during the next few weeks, with Ballard possessing a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2025, with the club then possessing the option of extending it for a further 12 months.

When looking at his contract situation, incredibly high ceiling and his ability in the here and now, the Black Cats will likely hold a valuation that is north of £15 million.