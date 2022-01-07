‘Expect this to be done’, ‘It’s happening’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent transfer update

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are confident of signing Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts this month.

The 24-year-old has come up on the Black Cats’ radar in recent weeks and it now appears that his potential move to the North East has now taken a step closer, with City said to be open to terminating his current loan with French side Troyes in order to facilitate a move to the Stadium of Light.

Roberts recently attended Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday and is said to be keen on making a return to English football after his short lived spell in France.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to catch wind of the update, with many taking to social media to air their views on the news as it broke.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Expect this to be done by next week — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) January 6, 2022

Cool he’s a good player — dave watson (@davewat81575132) January 6, 2022

Believe it when I see a scarf pic #SAFC https://t.co/uXFk79LAIX — 🔴⚪️ (@safcleo_) January 6, 2022

Massive Kudos to the recruitment team to get this over the line. Personally think they would of been a few clubs in the championship and abroad looking to take a punt on him. https://t.co/FfFYFXbs1K — Connor (@ConnorGardner) January 6, 2022