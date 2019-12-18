‘Expect big things’, ‘An expensive flop’ – Leeds United fans split by player who Bielsa banged the drum for

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed that the big-money signing of Helder Costa in the summer will rule Leeds United out of the chase for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, which has left Whites fans debating his progress so far.

The 25-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer, with the Whites reportedly having committed to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers £16 million for his services.

It is understood that Costa, who is currently on a season-long loan, will sign a permanent four-year deal in the summer–becoming Leeds’ second-most expensive signing of all time when he does.

Despite Bielsa having reportedly “banged the drum” for the Portuguese winger in the summer, he was made to wait until late September for his league start.

Costa has featured in all 22 of the Whites Championship games this season but started just 12 of them–providing only two goals and one assist so far.

Ahead of a January window that Leeds director of football Victor Orta has suggested is set to be quiet, Hay assessed the winger’s performances in the 2019/20 campaign and concluded that the Whites are yet to see the full extent of Costa’s talent.

The Elland Road faithful, however, appear split on the 25-year-old’s performances.

Read the reaction of Whites fans here:

By any measurable standard, an expensive flop. 3 1/2 semi-decent games. Not yet the complete and utter dud that is Douglas but fast heading in that direction. — Mol (@Mayo_GodHelpUs) December 18, 2019

Not worth 15 million is he

Decent player but too inconsistent for me — Mr Kuntz (@MrKuntz2) December 18, 2019

He’s getting better every game, and if he keeps up with that trajectory, he’ll be absolutely vital to us and where we finish, over the second half of this season. Brilliant player. — ⚽️ (@LeedsUnited2019) December 18, 2019

He’s starting to look a real threat – getting better and better. 15-16m still looks a lot of money but he could make the difference when at his best. — Ron (@ronaallleeds) December 18, 2019

I think he’s been improving with every game. It’s the Bielsa impact on the player, as long as he’s willing to listen and learn from the maestro. — LUFC Shah Alam (@AlamLufc) December 18, 2019

Overall OK at best. Shoes signs but doesn’t do it enough — John Hession (@kingybbb) December 18, 2019

Ticking over just nicely, I was a bit concerned start of season but he’s coming along nicely in recent weeks imo. Should’ve add a penalty against Cardiff as well looking back unbelievable bad decision by the referee. — Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) December 18, 2019

When he settles he’ll be worth every penny, it’s like he’s simmering, waiting to come to the boil and set this league alight. He will be the next Pablo Hernandez — Adam Cater (@cater_adam) December 18, 2019