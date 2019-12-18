Connect with us

‘Expect big things’, ‘An expensive flop’ – Leeds United fans split by player who Bielsa banged the drum for

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed that the big-money signing of Helder Costa in the summer will rule Leeds United out of the chase for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, which has left Whites fans debating his progress so far.

The 25-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer, with the Whites reportedly having committed to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers £16 million for his services.

It is understood that Costa, who is currently on a season-long loan, will sign a permanent four-year deal in the summer–becoming Leeds’ second-most expensive signing of all time when he does.

Despite Bielsa having reportedly “banged the drum” for the Portuguese winger in the summer, he was made to wait until late September for his league start.

Costa has featured in all 22 of the Whites Championship games this season but started just 12 of them–providing only two goals and one assist so far.

Ahead of a January window that Leeds director of football Victor Orta has suggested is set to be quiet, Hay assessed the winger’s performances in the 2019/20 campaign and concluded that the Whites are yet to see the full extent of Costa’s talent.

The Elland Road faithful, however, appear split on the 25-year-old’s performances.

Read the reaction of Whites fans here:


