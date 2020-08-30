‘Expect a frosty reception’, ‘Fraud’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh player news

Former Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Fernando Forestieri is reportedly on trial at Championship rivals Watford, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Forestieri left Wednesday after his contract expired at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and is now a free agent.

The 30-year-old spent five years at Hillsborough after signing from Watford in 2015 – scoring 40 goals and providing 18 assists in his 134 appearances for the Owls.

According to The Athletic, Forestieri has been training with his former club over the past few days and the Hornets are now considering re-signing the attacker.

Watford are preparing for their return to the Championship after they were relegated from the Premier League last term.

Forestieri helped the club secure promotion Premier League in his final season there and it seems they may be hoping he can help them bounce straight back up to the top flight.

The 30-year-old’s time at Wednesday was up and down, he scored 27 goals and added 14 assists in his first two seasons at Hillsborough but has been unable to return to that level since.

What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The news that Forestieri is training with Watford has drawn an interesting reaction from Wednesday fans, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

They're welcome to him 😂 he's class when he can be arsed, but he can only be arsed for 10 minutes a season. — Æ (@_ae19_) August 30, 2020

They’ll go up with him in team — one siggi jonsson (@RichieMac69) August 30, 2020

I had quite forgotten about him. But then he retired from football the day he refused to travel to a Wednesday away game. — Doggerel2 The Flattened Curve Society (@SteveG89097117) August 30, 2020

Complete fraud that had Wednesdays pants down for the last 3 years, they’re welcome to him…. just hope they realise he likes to pick up a long term injury in December so he can go back to Argentina — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) August 30, 2020

Scab — martin bullivant (@martinbullivan1) August 30, 2020

Couldn’t care less — bailey🦉 (@izzybrownSZN) August 30, 2020

Expect a frosty reception at S6 if he shows up here again — Elliot Hoole (@HooleElliot) August 30, 2020