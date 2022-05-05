Exeter City v Port Vale: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

The League Two title and automatic promotion is on the line at St James’ Park on Saturday when Exeter City host Port Vale.

The visitors have lost three on the bounce at the worst possible time and could actually fall out of the play-offs altogether, with Sutton United sat in eighth just two points behind Andy Crosby’s men.

The Grecians need to equal or better the result of Forest Green Rovers, who travel to Mansfield Town, to clinch the title and have lost just one of their last 13 fourth tier outings.

While Vale are two points off of Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town in fourth and third.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash…

Latest team news

Key man for Vale Tom Conlon remains a long term absentee, but the visitors have the depth to cope without him and will be confident of taking a positive result from the South West to end the campaign.

Alex Hartridge and Kyle Taylor will miss out for the hosts, on what could be a very memorable day for Matt Taylor and the club.

Score prediction

A difficult one to call, Vale looked nail on to possibly even stay alongside Exeter in chasing down Forest Green at one stage in the last month or so.

The Grecians put in a very respectable performance to gain a point at Northampton Town last time out, despite promotion being confirmed the midweek prior.

Vale have plenty of big game players in their ranks to step up to the plate, also, the chances are that Mansfield take something off of the Green and Exeter may not need to win the game to seal the title.

2-1 Vale.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be broadcasted on EFL on Quest at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at St James’ Park.