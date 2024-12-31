January 2023 was one of the more explosive mid-season transfer windows at St James Park but it isn't one that's stood the test of time.

Six players arrived as Gary Caldwell went about putting his stamp on his new Exeter City side after replacing Matt Taylor, who headed to Rotherham United in October 2022.

However, while it was a change in direction from the academy-focused squad of his predecessor, five of those who came in either flopped or didn't last long.

It's only Demetri Mitchell who's proven to be any good, though he missed a full 12 months with a serious knee injury, so even that's up for debate really.

What isn't in question is his quality and he should be a big player for City in the second half of this season, as he showed with a stoppage-time equaliser in Sunday's dramatic comeback against Crawley Town to secure a point from 4-1 down.

Joining Mitchell in January 2023 was goalkeeper Gary Woods, centre-back Will Aimson, veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald, striker James Scott and Newcastle United loanee Joe White.

Caldwell's January 2023 flops

Now, building from the back, Woods made a total of nine appearances for City, largely as injury cover for Jamal Blackman and then as clear second choice to Viljami Sinisalo last season before leaving on a free transfer to head back north of the border.

Aimson was up against it from the off as a former Plymouth Argyle player, but it was Caldwell's decision to give him the captaincy, which was up for grabs after Matt Jay joined Colchester United, over City great and firm fan favourite Pierce Sweeney, that caused his biggest issues.

To his credit, Sweeney never moaned and seemed to be onside with the decision, but there was only one man the City faithful wanted leading their side out, and it wasn't the wildly inconsistent former Argyle man who had just arrived.

Aimson took some stick and forced his way out at the first opportunity. Frankly, it was good riddance when he demanded to be allowed to join Wigan Athletic in the summer and it was hard to see how he was supposed to be so much better than the likes of Alex Hartridge and Cheick Diabate.

In midfield, the arrival of McDonald was generally well received, and his Premier League experience showed on the pitch as he helped City improve their midfield nous in the second half of the season.

The Scotland international blotted his copybook with many of the Grecian faithful as he rejected an extension on his six-month deal and went down a division to join Bradford City.

At least he's seen the error of his ways and made a shock comeback in November of 2024 to rejoin City as a playing mentor to the prodigious 17-year-old Jake Richards. If Richards does sign pro terms with his boyhood club then all will be forgiven. No pressure, Kev.

Exeter City still seeking a striker

Up front, there was quite a bit of hope at the time that Scott could go on and be great for City.

The Scottish striker was released on a free by Hull City three years after being signed for over £1m and brought hope that, if he could get himself going, he could be a superstar for his new City.

Grecians were told to be patient with him, he'd need some time to get up to speed, and he did look a little...heavy.

He showed some glimpses and did look leaner at the start of the 2023/24 season, but in that time he had apparently forgotten how to play football and ended up looking like a player you'd think twice about paying £1 for, let alone £1m.

The final new arrival was Newcastle's young attacking midfielder Joe White. White was handy enough, and he should have a good career in the game, but the problem was that he flattered to deceive.

Exeter City's January 2023 signings club stats, per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Demetri Mitchell 44 7 Gary Woods 9 0 Will Aimson 61 5 Kevin McDonald 17 3 Joe White 16 0 James Scott 43 4

White's City career was one of 'what ifs' and he really got hopes up with a brilliant debut performance in helping City to salvage a point against Forest Green.

However, after that he only made 15 more appearances in the remainder of the campaign and he failed to register a single goal and bagged just one assist.

Exeter are going to be active in the market this month with a striker at the top of Caldwell's wishlist and it's been an area of constant concern since his arrival at the club.

City's manager has insisted there won't be lots of new faces in the next few weeks with an emphasis on quality over quantity with 'one or two' new faces.

Given the decent depth at the club at the moment one player in that No.9 role could make a big difference and a quality addition would make it a good January for Exeter City.