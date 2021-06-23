Exeter City transfer round-up: Manchester United man linked as Bradford move for attacking target and Joel Randall bid made

It has been something of a frustrating summer transfer window for Exeter City so far.

While midfielder Josh Coley is the club’s only signing to date – joining permanently from National League Maidenhead – a number of important players such as Ryan Bowman, Randell Williams and Pierce Sweeney have all left the Grecians.

As a result, it seems as though there could be a fair amount of activity around St James Park this summer, as the club look to put together a side that can compete for promotion from League Two next season.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Exeter City transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Manchester United ‘keeper linked

One player who has been linked with a move to Exeter recently, is Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants since joining from Southend in January 2020, and it now seems as though the shot-stopper could be set for a temporary return to League Two next season.

According to reports from The Oldham Times, Exeter are one of a number of League Two clubs interested in signing Bishop on loan next summer, although it is thought that Mansfield are currently leading the race for the goalkeeper’s signature.

Bradford move into pole position for Exeter target

Another transfer target it seems Exeter could be set to miss out on this summer, is Torquay United’s Ben Whitfield.

It had recently been reported that the Grecians, along with Swindon, are interested in the winger, who scored five goals in 27 league games for Torquay last season, as they reached the National League play-off final only to miss out on promotion to League Two.

However, subsequent reports from The72 have now claimed that it is another fourth-tier side, Bradford City, who are leading the race to sign Whitfield this summer, meaning Exeter could once again be left disappointed in their transfer efforts here.

Joel Randall bid rejected

In terms of outgoings, one player it seems Exeter may be about to endure a long summer with regards to, is winger Joel Randall.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign with Exeter last season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 30 league appearances for the club, which is starting to attract plenty of interest from elsewhere.

According to recent reports from The Peterborough Telegraph, newly promoted Championship side Peterborough United have had a six-figure bid rejected by Exeter for Randall, who has a year remaining on his current contract at St James Park.