Exeter City transfer round-up: Grecians eye move for 26-y/o, Forward arrives, Transfer target heads elsewhere

Exeter City will be looking to mount a serious challenge for promotion into League One next season, whilst under the management of Matt Taylor.

The Grecians finished ninth in the League Two table in the 2020/21 campaign, as they narrowly missed out on a top-seven finish, as Taylor’s side were three points adrift of the seventh-placed Tranmere Rovers.

It’s likely to be an interesting few weeks ahead at St James’ Park, as Exeter look to add to their squad over the summer, as they look to push ahead with their bid for promotion next term.

They face Bradford City in their opening league match of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Grecians.

We take a look at the latest transfer news at Exeter City from the last week.

Forward finalises move to Exeter City

Exeter City have recently confirmed that Jevani Brown has signed for the club, after a spell with Colchester United.

The forward has a considerable amount of experience in the EFL, and the Grecians will be hoping that he can hit the ground running with them heading into the 2021/22 league campaign.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor outlined Brown’s qualities that he’d bring to his side, and is keen to build a team around him moving forwards.

“He is a player with a different dynamic to what we’ve had at the top of the pitch previously. He’s got pace, power and wants to stretch defenders. He can really affect the back line in different ways.

“He is someone we are looking to build a team around in terms of creating chances.”

Transfer target heads elsewhere

Mansfield Town have beaten Exeter City to the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, the League Two club have confirmed.

It had previously been reported by The Oldham Times that Exeter were rivalling Mansfield, Oldham Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United to the potential signing of the Red Devils youngster on a temporary basis.

But Mansfield have won the race to land his signature this summer, and Exeter will have to turn their attentions to other targets instead ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Exeter among clubs eyeing move for Northampton forward

Football League World have exclusively revealed that Exeter are rivalling Cambridge United, Newport County and Leyton Orient to the potential signing of Northampton forward Harry Smith.

Smith has one year remaining on his current contract with the Cobblers, and it seems as though his future remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer.

It remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature though, although the Grecians are clearly keen to bolster their attacking options in the near future.