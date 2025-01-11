Gary Caldwell has insisted it's going to be evolution, not revolution, at St James Park this month.

Exeter City are looking for a striker to provide goals and offer genuine competition to the 34-year-old Josh Magennis up top. But who could they actually bring in?

Caldwell has revealed that he's not got a huge amount of wriggle room in his budget, which hints that it could be another foray into the loan market for his latest attempt to solve his ongoing striker issue.

In terms of outgoings, there've been reports from journalist Pete O'Rourke that Wycombe Wanderers are keen on trying to convince Brentford to take Tristan Crama away from EX4 and lend him to them, while Jake Richards' future is still very much up in the air.

Defender Ed James has also been linked with a move up the pyramid by Football Insider, with West Ham, Southampton and Norwich City said to be keen.

Here, we explore one arrival and ne departure that would trigger the perfect week:

Out: Cheick Diabate

It feels like Cheick Diabate has reached the end of the road at Exeter City after being recalled from a loan that started well at Bradford City but petered out in recent weeks.

Caldwell clearly doesn't fancy him, and it wouldn't be a surprise if we didn't see him feature again in the red and white between now and the end of the season, especially with Johnly Yfeko getting close to full fitness and Ed Francis a solid ball-playing option on the left.

He's also behind Ben Purrington, who's hardly featured this season, in the pecking order, so has plenty to do to get a game.

The centre-back's contract expires in the summer so any cash that could be brought in for his signature this month is well worth taking and could be put towards strengthening the attacking line.

There won't be many in the Grecian ranks who actually want to see Cheick leave, but if he can find a new home before his contract ends, the club may as well make it happen, and he would go with everyone's best wishes mixed with frustration that a popular player has been frozen out.

In: Nathan Lowe

A dream striker singing this month would be Nathan Lowe and you imagine he's exactly the kind of forward that Caldwell's been looking for.

He's not as bulky as Magennis, nor as tall as Jay Bird, but he's got a real eye for goal and offers a different profile in attack.

The Stoke City loanee scored 17 goals and set up six in 29 appearances in all competitions up to New Year's Day for Walsall and the Potters might think it's time for him to take the next step in his career with six months in League One before a run at the first team next season.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that Huddersfield Town were interested in the 19-year-old hitman but that he was not keen on the move.

Nathan Lowe's career stats as of January 8, via FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Stoke City Championship 2 0 0 2023/24 Stoke City Championship 15 1 9 2024/25 Walsall (loan) League Two 29 17 6

If playing time and competition were a factor in the decision then that would certainly not be the case at Exeter. He'd surely come in as first choice with Magennis dropping to the bench.

Money talks and, ultimately, Stoke will decide whether the forward stays with Walsall, returns to them or heads out somewhere else on loan.

Needless to say the Saddlers are keen to keep Lowe as he continues to power their amazing promotion charge which has them a long way clear at the top of the fourth tier.

Exeter still harness faint hopes of a play-off push and, if they can somehow pull off a deal, Lowe could be the man to fire the goals which Caldwell's side have, bar the odd freak result, been badly missing this season.