Exeter City strike fresh agreement with 29-year-old

Exeter City defender Jake Caprice has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay with the Grecians until 2024.

The 29-year-old, who joined Exeter from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2020, has pledged his services to the Grecians for a further two years, after proving his worth to the South West side in recent months.

Despite his natural role on the right-side of defence, the defender has adapted well to alternative positions on the field, most recently in the left-wing-back position in the absence of Jack Sparkes, demonstrating the importance of his versatility and skill to Matt Taylor’s Exeter City side.

This season alone, Caprice has picked up a goal and two assists in twenty five appearances, with his pace and attacking prowess proving impressive, especially considering his traditional right-back position. Not only that, the Crystal Palace academy graduate has also been a key member of the Grecians’ defence this season, playing all but four games for Exeter, and has been a significant opponent when undertaking defensive duties in his own third.

When talking to the club’s website, the defender stated that he was “absolutely delighted,” to have signed a new deal with the Grecians, adding: “It was all about stability for me. I love it here in the area and I’m happy at the club, and we have a great set of lads and staff. Everything combined made me want to sign that deal.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Caprice’s new contract is well-deserved, with the defender showing his quality in all three thirds in recent months, his attacking capabilities being made clear since being deployed in the wing-back position in recent months.

The 29-year-old is clearly a tough opponent for any fourth tier opposition, his all-round abilities showing proving him a huge threat going forward, or while protecting the Grecian goal.

Exeter will certainly be glad to know that they can count on Caprice’s services long-term, especially if the Grecians can earn promotion at the end of the season, with the defender already demonstrating the qualities of a League One footballer.