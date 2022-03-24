Exeter City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

The 2021/22 campaign could have a fantastic finish for Exeter City, who are in the running to secure promotion to League One.

The Grecians’ recent attempts to return to the third tier have ended in unfortunate circumstances – losing the play-off final three times in the last five years.

Exeter fans will be hoping they can avoid that completely this term by finishing in the top three.

Our quiz today is all about the club’s players of past and present, what we’re asking is: Where did these 20 start their careers?

1 of 20 1. Matt Jay Plymouth Exeter City Bristol City Bristol Rovers