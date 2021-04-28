Exeter City quiz: Does St James Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

How much do you know about the capacity of Exeter City’s home ground; St James Park?

In the following quiz, there are 18 questions to attempt to get right concerning the capacity of the ground and how it compares to other stadia in the game.

All you need to do is work out whether St James Park has a higher capacity than the stadium in each question and pick higher or lower depending on what you think the answer is…

Does St James Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Sixfields Higher Lower