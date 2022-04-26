Exeter City look like they might finally achieve promotion to Sky Bet League One after so many attempts, and Grecians fans will be delighted about that.

It’s been a decade since we’ve seen Exeter in the third tier but they’re on the verge now, and supporters can almost look forward to League One football at St James Park now for next season.

How does the ground’s capacity compare to others in England, though? See how much you know in this bigger or smaller quiz…

Exeter City quiz: Does St James Park have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Sixfields Higher Lower