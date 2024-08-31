Every club’s fanbase thinks the next transfer window will make or break their side but for Exeter City the one that changed the game came seven summers ago in 2017.

It wasn’t for a thrilling influx of talent bought in for big money, though there was a good batch coming through the academy including Joel Randall, Archie Collins, Alex Hartridge, Jack Sparkes, and more. Their first-team breakthroughs would largely come a couple of years later.

Exeter City’s main signing that summer was the return of Jayden Stockley, while Hiram Boateng also joined on a free transfer and had a big impact and scored some memorable and important goals. Back in 2017, it wasn’t the arrivals that stole the show, but the departures.

No fan wants to lose their best players, but the exit of Ethan Ampadu to Chelsea on July 1st and then Ollie Watkins' move to Brentford 18 days later changed the course of history at St James Park and set the club up for the next decade and beyond.

On the pitch, the loss of the prodigious Ampadu, then 16, and the reigning EFL Young Player of the Year was expected to cause a slump, but the Grecians surprisingly went on to reach the second of their three successive unsuccessful League Two play-off finals and finish one spot higher in the league (fourth) than the year before.

Watkins and Amapdu's total transfer fees for Exeter

Promotion to League One finally came in 2021/22 after the 10th attempt but the money continued to roll in from the international-capped duo and the subsequent improvements started to pile up on and off the pitch.

Watkins’ departure brought in an initial £1.8m with an extra £4m coming in sell-ons when he moved from Brentford to Aston Villa in 2020. It’s thought his total fee is now over £7m and still rising with continuing add-ons through Villa’s Champions League qualification, his goals for the club, and international appearances for England.

Watkins’ move to Villa contributed massively to the desperately needed revamp of the dilapidated Cliff Hill training ground, which now boasts a main building and grounds befitting of a League One side that will serve the club for years to come.

Ampadu left City when his scholarship ended to join Chelsea before the Grecians were awarded a frankly pathetic initial fee of £850,000 and a further £450,000 for targets that had already been hit.

The total Chelsea had to pay for the now Leeds United captain eventually totted up to about £2.6m with, again, the potential for more in the future with sell-on fees after his move to the Championship side.

Exeter's academy sales top £16m and counting

All in all those two sales have, in one way or another, generated close to £10m for the club which has historically been split three ways.

A third of incomings would go into future playing and staff budgets, a third into upkeep and running costs, and a third into development projects and something of a rainy-day fund.

We’ve heard a lot less about the three-way split in recent years but we can assume that something similar still goes on.

One thing that is for sure is that every penny invested into the youth programme has been well spent and has, over the 21 years of Trust ownership, brought in over £4.50 for every £1 put in with the club recently announcing at the recent Annual Supporter Report that the club have invested £3.5m and raked in £16m so far.

Notable Exeter City academy sales since 2000 Player Club joined Ollie Watkins Brentford Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Matt Grimes Swansea Archie Collins Peterborough Joel Randall Peterborough Jordan Storey Preston Josh Key Swansea City Alfie Pond Wolves Dean Moxey Derby County George Friend Wolves

The sales of Watkins and Ampadu in 2017, along with that of Matt Grimes to Swansea two years prior, gave the club and fans vital belief in the process and comprehensive proof that putting what might have been playing funds into the academy can work in the long run and help the club to grow organically and improve facilities without the need for external investment.

You might be hard-pressed to find any club in the country that can realistically claim that selling their two best home-grown players and not even attempting to replace them formed their best-ever transfer window, but Exeter City is no ordinary club.