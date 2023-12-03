Highlights Matt Taylor's appointment as Bristol Rovers' new manager signals a new era for the club.

Taylor is excited about the potential of the club and believes they have a strong squad.

Taylor's reunion with striker Jevani Brown could be crucial for Rovers, as Brown thrived under Taylor's guidance in the past.

A new era is underway at Bristol Rovers following the appointment of Matt Taylor as manager.

Taylor was named as the Gas' new boss on Friday, replacing Joey Barton, who was sacked in October after just over two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Andy Mangan had been in caretaker charge since Barton's exit, but despite winning four, drawing two and losing just one of his seven games in all competitions, he was overlooked for the permanent role in favour of Taylor.

Taylor was sacked by Rotherham United last month with the Millers sitting in the Championship relegation zone, but he has made a swift return to management with the Gas, and the 42-year-old said he was excited by the potential of the club.

"We certainly felt excited about what potentially we could achieve here," Taylor told BBC Radio Bristol.

"The size of the club, the history, the supporters, the squad that was a big one in terms of where I see them within this season in terms of this league now.

"Working at Championship level I've not had much time or opportunity to see much League One football, but I've got an affiliation with a few members of the squad. My teams have played against enough of them to know they're good players."

After Saturday's FA Cup second round game at Crewe Alexandra was postponed, Taylor will take charge for the first time when Rovers host struggling Cheltenham Town at the Memorial Stadium next weekend.

The Gas currently sit 11th in the League One table, nine points from the play-off places.

League One Table (As it stands December 2nd) Team P GD Pts 9 Lincoln City 20 6 30 10 Charlton Athletic 18 5 26 11 Bristol Rovers 18 1 24 12 Shrewsbury Town 20 -15 24 13 Northampton Town 19 -5 23 14 Wigan Athletic 19 7 22 15 Wycombe Wanderers 18 -4 22 16 Leyton Orient 19 -6 22

As Taylor says, he has an affiliation with a number of Rovers' current squad, and one player he will be reunited with at the club is striker Jevani Brown, who he worked with previously at Exeter City.

Bristol Rovers fans should be excited by Taylor and Brown reunion

Taylor spent over four years in charge of Exeter prior to his move to Rotherham last October, and he brought Brown to St James' Park from Colchester United in June 2021.

Brown thrived under Taylor's guidance, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions as the Grecians achieved automatic promotion from League Two in the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old made an outstanding start to the following campaign in League One, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 12 appearances before Taylor's departure, and his form declined after the appointment of Gary Caldwell.

Brown made the move to the Memorial Stadium this summer after his release by Exeter, but he has failed to make an impact so far, scoring just two goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Related Matt Taylor has Bristol City dig after Bristol Rovers appointment Matt Taylor insisted he joined the biggest club in the city after his Bristol Rovers appointment.

However, with the striker having played the best football of his career under Taylor, it would be no surprise to see him thrive once again under Taylor.

There is no doubt that Brown can be a threat at League One level, and with Aaron Collins, Chris Martin and John Marquis all struggling to find the back of the net consistently, he could be the man to fire the Gas up the table.

It may have taken a while to find Barton's successor, but Taylor is an excellent appointment, and his relationship with Brown could be incredibly important for Rovers moving forward.