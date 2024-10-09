They say strikers are judged by their goals but Exeter City's Josh Magennis might be judged by his absence.

The burly Northern Irishman was forced off after colliding with Cambridge United keeper Vicente Reyes, and then taking another knock, in the first half of the hard-fought 1-0 win at St James Park Saturday.

Normally an international break would be a blessing for Exeter but, given the ever-growing quality in the squad, the Grecians have a couple of players flying off to represent their countries over the coming days.

The weekend’s clash with Mansfield Town has been postponed due to call ups meaning most of City’s squad can have a few days off and do some work on the training ground.

But not Magennis, who has been called up to Michael O'Neill’s Northern Ireland squad as he continues to target reaching 100 caps for his country with 20 to go to that impressive milestone.

He’s in the Green and White Army’s squad to fly to Belarus on Saturday and then to tackle Bulgaria at home on Tuesday.

Josh Magennis key to Exeter's success

Despite being unable to continue for City on Saturday, the 34-year-old striker has not withdrawn from international duty and, if all goes to plan, he’ll be linking up with his compatriots ahead of their Nations League match in eastern Europe at the weekend.

City fans and manager Gary Caldwell will be watching Northern Ireland’s game with a mixture of interest and trepidation, hoping that Magennis really is fit and not just chasing that 100th cap.

The fact he’s gone is a testament to his battling character and it’s to his credit, really, in a climate where so many others would have just withdrawn given the opportunity.

He’s obviously a warrior, and that’s been shown by how he’s led the line for the Grecians so far this season, constantly putting his body on the line and insisting on lodging his head where it hurts as the club’s focal point in attack.

A first competitive goal still eludes him, but he’s set up three so far and City are undeniably a better side with him on the pitch.

We looked a little rudderless up front without him on Saturday with Millenic Alli about as predictable as a box of frogs and the 19-year-old Amani Richards a very different player altogether.

City lack know-how without Magennis

Caldwell highlighted Magennis’ importance to his side after Saturday’s win and revealed that he thought the knock was just a contact injury.

He said: “When we lost Josh I thought we lost a bit of know-how from the front but the whole group, in terms of determination, desire, hunger, fighting for each other, we’ve taken that up a notch.

“I think it was just contact. He was in a brilliant area, it was a great cross from Immy [Niskanen] and he nearly scored.

Josh Magennis career stats to 5.10.24, per FotMob Club Games Goals Exeter City 10 0 Wigan Athletic 98 14 Hull City 95 26 Bolton Wanderers 45 7 Charlton Athletic 88 20 Kilmarnock 84 20 St. Mirren (loan) 13 0 Aberdeen 123 12 Cardiff City 10 1 Grimsby Town 2 0

“Hopefully it’s just contact and he’s okay to go away with Northern Ireland. Michael [McBride, Head Physiotherapist] will asses that and speak to the people he needs to speak to.

“Hopefully he can go away next week and get more caps than he’s got because I know it’s a big thing for him to try and get to 100 caps. The way he’s playing, hopefully he can go and do that.”

He’s been key to City’s success from set pieces with two of those assists coming from winning the first header from corner kicks with some smart routines.

Magennis may be absent for Shrewsbury game

You had to wonder, at least a little, if a 34-year-old striker who had been there and done pretty much everything was heading down to Exeter for a little bit of a payday in the twilight of his career, but there doesn’t seem to be any of that with Magennis.

He’s started all nine of City’s League One games this season and looks absolutely committed to putting in good performances and picking up points for his new club.

While the injury that forced him off appears to just be a knock, there will be plenty in Devon’s capital who will be keeping an eye on Saturday’s game with more than a hint of nervousness.

Hopefully, he comes through unscathed and with no long-lasting impact, though he has to be a doubt for City’s next League One game away at Shrewsbury Town on Thursday 17th of October with Northern Ireland hosting Bulgaria two days before.

Injured or otherwise, if Magennis is absent for that game or starts on the bench, there’s no doubt he’ll be notable by his absence.