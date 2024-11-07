The people have spoken, and their verdict has been emphatic.

Many had expected the incumbent to win again but Ilmari Niskanen has silenced the doubters to oust Joe Whitworth as Exeter City’s reigning Player Of The Month.

It’s a decision that may be overshadowed by other world events at the moment, but it's well deserved and is proof that nice guys can finish first in a democratic vote.

The lovable Finn has always been popular with a section of the Grecians fanbase, but he’s divided opinion as well.

There’s no doubting his industry and phenomenal work rate. He’s fit as a flea and is pretty solid defensively.

Perhaps most importantly, Niskanen has extremely useful versatility in his armoury as well, with him playing right and left wing back this season as City patiently waited for the return of Demetri Mitchell from his long-term injury.

But his final ball, crossing and touch had been called into question during his time at St James Park.

However, the 27-year-old wide man seems to have turned a corner in the last few weeks, and he’s drastically improved his attacking output.

He fired in a beautiful ball for Josh Magennis to head across goal and put it on a plate for Amani Richards to score the only goal away at Leyton Orient after getting an assist when City beat Stevenage 2-0 at home in September as Kamari Doyle thrashed home.

Ilmari Niskanen showing improvement

The Finland international finally got off the mark for City, in goal-scoring terms, at the 47th time of asking in the 2-1 home defeat to Reading, though he also hit the post and could have had a hat-trick that night.

He also won the vital penalty which Magennis converted to make it 3-3 against Barnet in the FA Cup First Round last weekend, taking advantage of a fantastic Pierce Sweeney through ball before showing great speed and being felled.

Something has changed with Niskanen. He looks more confident and like he has total clarity in what he’s trying to do.

There’s no second guessing when he enters the final third at the moment and boss Gary Caldwell appears to have worked wonders with the man who had previously been a bit hit-and-miss.

There were signs of progression towards the end of last season as well.

He picked up an assist against Burton Albion with an incisive run in behind and a perfect cut back for Reece Cole to score the only goal of the game, and he also got one in the thrilling 4-2 away win at Port Vale, unselfishly squaring to Millenic Alli.

Caldwell's Niskanen backing working out

While some in Devon's capital have faltered, one man who has shown undying faith in Niskanen is his manager.

Speaking before the last international break, Caldwell told the club’s media team: “Immy, what he gives this team in terms of energy… I know he had a difficult time in the last break at Finland but what he’s shown for us on a consistent basis since he’s come back from that, I think, shows the level of the man.

“Hopefully he can go back and show his international team how good he is because we love him and we wouldn’t swap him for anyone.”

Niskanen didn’t play a minute of that last international window, but he did give the ball away for England to capitalise during the previous break, with Harry Kane lashing home to wrap up a 2-0 England win at Wembley in September.

The former Dundee United man clearly loves playing for his country and that mistake must have hit him hard if Caldwell felt the need to come out so publicly show some love to the defender.

Niskanen will be important for Exeter this year

That backing has had a big impact and Niskanen looks to have the bit between his teeth in a bid to prove the doubters wrong.

He picked up 40% of the vote in October’s Player of the Month award and you’d have thought Whitworth would have been nailed-on to make it back-to-back wins with three clean sheets last month, as well as crazy save and xG stats and excellent performances.

That goal against Reading probably swung it, it was something of an October surprise, but it’s great to see Niskanen winning everyone round.

Ilmari Niskanen's career stats to 3.11.24, per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Exeter City 49 1 Dundee United 61 2 Ingolstadt 21 0 KuPS 186 26 Pallo-Kerho 37 Iisalmi 22 9

He has been frustrating at times but there’s been an undeniable improvement this season and certainly in the last month.

There’s no doubt that Caldwell throwing his arms around Niskanen would have helped, but he’s always going to get a lot of rope from the supporters for the exemplary way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

The missing piece was always that end product, but with that first goal scored, a couple of useful direct goal involvements of late, and confidence on the up, hopefully the Finn can really push on and make this a successful season, because if it is, he’s going to be a big part of it.