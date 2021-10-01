Exeter City give duo’s exit the green-light

With Exeter City gunning for a promotion that will see an end their League Two hoodoo, opportunities for youngsters will be limited for The Grecians in their pursuit of League One football. Two youngsters to fall victim to this approach are Ben Seymour and Jordan Dyer who have both joined National League side Yeovil Town on loan, an opportunity to impress for both the attacker and the defender.

With 48 first team appearances for Matt Taylor’s men, it’s safe to say Ben Seymour has experience over his counterpart Dyer. Yet, with the likes of Jevani Brown and Sam Nombe up top for Exeter, Seymour would have warmed the bench.

Not exactly the most potent striker for The Grecians, one goal in those 40 odd matches, it’ll be interesting to see if the Exeter striker ever truly makes an impact for Matt Taylor’s side in the future. If Exeter were to break through into the third tier, spearheaded by their star-man in midfield Matt Jay, Seymour might well be let go of permanently. However, Jay too was loaned out in his early days and now captains the club.

Seymour’s potency has been found in the depths of non-league football, scoring bags of goals for both Bideford and Dorchester Town combined. Exeter manager Matt Taylor spoke to the club website about the loan deals, stating: “Both players need the opportunity and the game time and this is a good opportunity for them. We wish them all the best and we’re really pleased we’ve been able to secure a loan for them.”

The second of the two loaned out faces has only made a handful of appearances down at St James’ Park, Jordan Dyer relishing first team action at Yeovil. Playing twice in the Papa John’s Trophy this campaign, the chance to play proper men’s football shouldn’t be understated in his development. Taylor’s minutes are numbered due to the experience of Pierce Sweeney at the back, returning to St James Park after a tumultuous detour at Swindon. George Ray has also starred for The Grecians at the back, a key reason why Exeter find themselves in a promising sixth so far.

Matt Taylor was vocal in allowing both Seymour and Dyer an opportunity to play at a physical level, a level that will demand the best out of them: “It’s such a strong league so it’ll be a fantastic chance for them.” It’ll be intriguing to see how their latest loans go, with the National League full of clubs desperate to make it back to the EFL.

The Verdict

With time running out for Ben Seymour, this Yeovil loan will be a crucial one for him to get right and showcase his ability to score again. With Jordan Dyer, it’ll be a case of seeing how he copes with the demands of a physical division instead of just featuring in the odd Papa John’s Trophy game.

With Yeovil 13th in the National League, let’s hope these two Exeter additions can provide the springboard for a Yeovil Town resurgence.