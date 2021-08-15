Exeter City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Grecians transfer deals from over the years

It has been a rather busy summer transfer window for Exeter City so far.

The Grecians have already brought in ten new senior players, as look to build on their ninth place finish in League Two from last season.

But just how much do you know about the club’s transfer business over the course of the past few years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 22 questions about Exeter’s transfer activity, in terms of both incomings and outgoings in recent times, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 22 Who was Matt Taylor's first signing as Exeter manager? Aaron Martin Ryan Bowman Randell Williams Jimmy Oates