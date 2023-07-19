Exeter City are expected to confirm the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo on loan today.

That's according to Daniel Clark from Plymouth Live, who has also indicated that defender Jake Caprice is on course to join League One rivals Burton Albion.

Who is Viljami Sinisalo?

The Finnish shot-stopper moved to Villa Park from hometown club FC Espoo in the summer of 2018 and developed through the club's age-group sides before being sent out on a string of loans.

Sinisalo joined Scottish Championship side Ayr United in 2020/21, where he kept nine clean sheets in 29 games, and then spent the first half of last season at Burton. The 21-year-old struggled to make much of an impact for the Brewers and returned to Villa in January having made just eight appearances for the League One club.

He served as Unai Emery's third-choice keeper in the second half of 2022/23 and was named on the bench regularly but is still yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League side.

Sinisalo's development has been monitored by the Finland national team setup and after featuring regularly at age-group level, he was handed his first full international cap in January.

The keeper was also part of the squad during the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March and in June, which has seen his side rise to the top of Group H thanks to victories against Northern Ireland, Slovenia, and San Marino.

Since returning from international duty, Sinisalo has been involved for Villa during pre-season but it seems he is now set to head out on loan again ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Exeter City's pursuit of Viljami Sinisalo

Alan Nixon reported in June that the Grecians were keen on Sinisalo while Villa were said to feel that the keeper needs regular game time to continue his development and view the League One side as an attractive destination.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club website ahead of the summer that signing another option between the sticks was on his list of priorities.

He said: "Depending on which players leave, we will be looking at the top end of the pitch as I feel we are defensively strong.

"The middle to top end of the pitch is where we need numbers, but we will be looking to sign another goalkeeper as well. We know exactly what we need."

It seems the Devon club are now set to get their man. Clark reported yesterday that Sinisalo's move to St James Park is expected to be announced today.

He added that Caprice, the 30-year-old defender that has entered the final 12 months of his Exeter contract, was on course to join League One rivals Burton.

What is Viljami Sinisalo's contract situation at Aston Villa?

Sinisalo looks to be highly rated at Villa Park. He was handed a new three-year contract last July, which is set to keep him tied down until the summer of 2025.

Emi Martinez is Emery's clear first choice at the moment on the back of a hugely impressive past 12 months but given his age, the Finnish shot-stopper could become his long-term successor.

A strong loan spell at Exeter would only aid his cause so he'll be hungry to impress at St James Park.