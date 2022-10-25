Exeter City exodus continues following Matt Taylor’s Rotherham United move

Exeter City have announced the departure of Jon Hill, who has joined Matt Taylor in making the move to Rotherham United.

Rotherham lost long-serving manager Paul Warne to Derby County last month, leaving the Millers to turn to Taylor as his successor after a successful stint with the Grecians lower down the EFL.

He and Wayne Carlisle have signed deals with Rotherham running until the summer of 2026 and they’ve now been joined by Hill, who had initially arrived at Exeter as First Team Coach and Lead Professional Development Phase Coach back in September.

Exeter confirmed Hill’s move to Rotherham earlier today in a club statement on their website.

Hill had worked alongside Kevin Nicholson in wake of Taylor’s move to Rotherham. Exeter won two of four fixtures in the period between Taylor leaving and Gary Caldwell’s appointment, which was confirmed on Monday.

Since moving to South Yorkshire to link up with Rotherham, Taylor has overseen two wins, a draw and two defeats.

That leaves the Millers 12th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone and five points adrift of the play-offs.

Exeter, meanwhile, sit eighth in League One.

The Verdict

You do sometimes get an occasion where a coach stays put with a club despite the figures that brought him in departing, yet it’s quite often the case that one going opens the door to two or three.

That’s the case here, as Taylor builds up his coaching staff at Rotherham.

What you can say is that Hill appears to depart with Exeter’s best wishes and with plenty of thanks following his role over the last month or so in steadying the ship following Taylor’s exit.

With Caldwell now appointed, it’s Exeter’s turn to revamp their staff.

