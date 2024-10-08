One of the side effects of Demetri Mitchell finally returning to full fitness could be the total collapse of X.com.

The 27-year-old wide man has been out for almost 12 months after picking up an ACL injury in Exeter City’s 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Middlesbrough on October 31st last year.

When not on the physio table the Manchester United academy product has filled his time with all manner of social activity, from teasing City fans about not signing a new contract to revealing his favourite savoury snacks and much, much, more.

It’s all fun and games of course, Mitchell did stay at City after his contract expired last summer, despite pretending he was in Saudi Arabia, and he just about manages to stay on the right side of the line while answering his critics and questioning the meaning of life on the social media platform.

For most Grecians, this sideshow goes on away from their consciousness, while it’s a bit of entertainment in a world of ‘can you post something like…’ footballers, the most exciting update came IRL over the weekend when those in attendance at St James Park finally saw the Manchester-born winger back on the hallowed turf.

He was only having a kick about with the subs at halftime during the 1-0 win over Cambridge and he wasn’t named in the match day squad but it’s the clearest sign yet that his long lay-off is finally almost over.

With City going great guns in League One at the moment, heading into the international break in 7th with four clean sheets on the bounce and three wins in the last four, the eventual return of Mitchell will be a huge boost to City on the pitch.

Demetri Mitchell's impact before injury

He was clearly one of City's most important players after joining from Hibernian in January 2023 following an unhappy spell north of the border.

Mitchell scored some great goals and posed a real threat down the left for a team who were in a bit of flux after losing their manager while adapting to life back in League One.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and Mitchell’s unavailability from the end of last October was exaggerated as City were right in the middle of a horrific run of results in the league that saw manager Gary Caldwell clinging onto his job by the skin of his teeth.

The last time we saw Mitchell on St James Park’s impeccable surface, City had not won in seven league games and it would be another six before they tasted victory, a run of 100 days that saw Caldwell’s crew go from top of the league to the relegation zone.

Where Demetri Mitchell may fit in after he returns

It’s all rosy in the garden again now and a strong end to last season has been carried over into this one, but it does feel like City’s biggest weakness is in the full/wing-back areas.

The lovable and industrious Ilmari Niskanen has long been chastised for his lack of end product, though he has shown a dramatic improvement over the last month or so with a fantastic cross to Josh Magennis who assisted Amani Richards’ sole goal in the 1-0 triumph away at Leyton Orient and he fed Kamari Doyle to smash home the second against Stevenage four games ago after some excellent interplay down the right.

Niskanen can play either side and Jack McMillan has been filling in on the right with Vincent Harper also out injured so Mitchell should come in at left wing-back with the Finland international probably heading to the other side.

Assuming he can stay fit and get back to his best Mitchell is a big upgrade on the flanks and adds further strength in depth to Caldwell’s side.

Demetri Mitchell close to full fitness

Realistically, we probably won’t see the best of City's No.7 this side of Christmas, but just having him back on the grass with his boots on is a huge boost.

A couple of calf injuries have delayed his return with Caldwell hinting the former Blackpool man has been trying too hard to get fit.

But with an enforced break this weekend because of international call-ups, City’s fixture list is going to get pretty hectic pretty soon.

Exeter City's next six League One fixtures Date Kick off time Opponent Location Thursday, 17th October 8pm Shrewsbury Town Away Tuesday 22nd October 7.45pm Reading Home Saturday 26th October 3pm Huddersfield Away Saturday 9th November 3pm Charlton Athletic Home Saturday 16th November 3pm Lincoln City Home Saturday 23rd November 3pm Wrexham Away

Rotation will be needed, and the extra week will help Mitchell to get a bit closer to a match-day squad.

With the action coming thick and fast City need their tweeter-in-chief off the internet and back into the lineup as soon as possible.