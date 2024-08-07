Highlights Exeter City shape up nicely for the season kick-off, moving to fill the defender role after summer departures.

Central defenders Yfeko and Crama join on loan, but void remains from key players lost last season.

Luke Harris' replacement sought in Crystal Palace's Roshaun Mathurin, a promising left-sided player.

Exeter City’s squad is shaping up nicely heading into the big kick-off against Rotherham United on Saturday evening.

There are still a few holes for Gary Caldwell to fill with another defender, specifically a left-sided one, being the priority after Alex Hartridge, Zak Jules and Will Aimson all departed Devon's capital this summer.

In terms of central defenders, Johnly Yfeko and Tristan Crama have both joined on loan, the latter with an option to buy.

But there’s a void that’s yet to be filled from the players who left last season’s team and that’s the one shaped like Fulham loanee Luke Harris.

Exeter City's summer 2024 signings Player Former club Transfer Type Ryan Woods Hull City Free Transfer Jack McMillan Partick Thistle Free Transfer Jay Bird Arbroath Free Transfer Joe Whitworth Crystal Palace Loan Ed Francis Gateshead Undisclosed Fee Josh Magennis Wigan Free Transfer Johnly Yfeko Rangers Loan With Option To Buy Frankie Phillips Unattached Free Transfer Tristan Crama Brentford Loan

The more optimistic City supporters hoped he’d return for this campaign after growing into the team following his move in January, which was delayed when the Grecians missed out on his signature in the summer window after a lengthy pursuit.

His No.20 shirt from last season remains unassigned, but that dream died when it was announced he, like Jay Stansfield, was joining Birmingham City after a spell at St James Park.

City boss Gary Caldwell also revealed he wanted to bring the teenager back to EX4 for the 2024/25 campaign.

At the end of last season, he said of Harris: "I think he's been a brilliant addition. The players love him, he's fitted in really well.

"He'll be the first to tell you he loves playing for this football club, and we will have discussions with Fulham about what is best for Luke next season."

Exeter's Luke Harris replacement

With Harris' future decided elsewhere, the Scottish manager has reportedly turned his attention to another player of a similar profile to bolster his attacking ranks.

That man, according to journalist Alan Nixon, is Roshaun Mathurin of Crystal Palace.

The left-sided attacking player started out at Chelsea before graduating from Tottenham’s academy and then joining the Eagles last summer on a free transfer.

He went on to have a stellar campaign for Palace's under 21s in 2023/24, scoring nine goals and setting up another 11 in 39 appearances.

Palace clearly have high hopes for the 20-year-old, and he appeared on their bench in two Premier League games last season but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Roshaun Mathurin transfer latest

He’s been away with the Eagles on their pre-season tour of the USA, and now they're back in England a decision on a loan move for him this season may pick up pace.

However, his proximity to Oliver Glasner’s first team squad might mean the Austrian coach is keen to keep him around Selhurst Park, according to Nixon.

Exeter are not alone in admiring Mathurin though, with Northampton said to be working on a deal for the left-winger/striker, per London News Online.

One thing that might give City an edge in any race is Mathurin’s teammate, Joe Whitworth. The keeper's been on loan at St James Park for a number of weeks now and will, hopefully, be keen to put in a good word that could help swing his decision.

Loan move will benefit Roshaun Mathurin

The 20-year-old does look like a perfect replacement for Harris who mainly featured on the left behind a striker and looked to drift in and cause opposition defences trouble.

The Fulham man also had a good record for a Premier League youth team and Mathurin, too, seems ready to make the step-up into competitive men’s football at a decent level.

It took Harris a while to adapt, and he was really getting into his stride in the final weeks of the season with three goals and an assist in his final six appearances in the red and white.

Hopefully, Mathurin can get a full season to show his stuff and head back to Palace as a better player, wherever he ends up.