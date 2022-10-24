Exeter City confirm significant managerial decision

After hunting for a new manager, Exeter City have now settled on Gary Caldwell as their next boss.

The club were previously led by Matt Taylor, who had done an excellent job in leading the side from League Two and into League One. After making steady progress with the Grecians, he was headhunted by Rotherham.

The Millers wanted a stable and steady hand after Paul Warne departed and opted to give Taylor his first chance in the Championship. It opened a vacancy up at Exeter though and the club have been looking for a new manager ever since.

With several names linked, the club have now settled on Gary Caldwell and have appointed the manager on a long-term deal. It marks the first job the boss has had since 2019 too and with a break from the game over the last three years, the third tier side will be hoping he can come back into football refreshed and help lead them up the table.

His stats in the EFL suggest he could be a solid appointment. During his time with Wigan, he managed a 41% win rate and won the League One title with the Latics too. He definitely has experience in the league then and it could help carry Exeter into the places they want to be in.

His time with Chesterfield was less successful – he could manage only three wins – but their form and drop off since then suggests it might not entirely be down to the manager. His last spell with Partick Thistle in Scotland also led to a win rate of 38%.

Caldwell then can now kick on back in England and League One with Exeter.

The Verdict

Gary Caldwell could be a solid and reliable appointment for Exeter but after a break in his management history, it will be interesting to see how he does.

The rest could really have helped the boss and allowed him to come back into the game refreshed and full of more verve and desire to try and achieve things with Exeter. Alternatively. it could lead to him being slightly rusty in the role and it might take a while for him to get used to League One again after time in Scotland too.

His experience in League One suggests that he should be able to lead his new team in the right direction but it is the stints after his time with the Latics that will perhaps worry some supporters. His time with Chesterfield was torrid and only three wins is a bad mark to have on his record.

Partick was slightly better but he had as many losses as he did wins and his time there ended without too much success. Back in a familiar league though and with some time to reflect, Caldwell could be a shrewd appointment by the club.