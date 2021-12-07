Exeter City confident despite being hit with injury blow

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has claimed that his squad will be able to cope following the injury to striker Sam Nombe on Saturday.

The 23-year-old – who has netted nine goals in 21 games since joining the club in the summer – limped off with a hamstring injury in the second half of their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Cambrudge, having opened the scoring .

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon, Taylor said: “Ironically, we looked after him in the week because we knew he was on the edge in terms of his limit.

“Sam will be a miss, he’s been our talisman at the top end of the pitch. But we’ve got a strong enough squad to deal with that and whoever comes in on Tuesday night [against Northampton] has got to be ready to fulfil that role.”

The Verdict

As Matt Taylor said himself, Nombe will be a huge loss to this Exeter side.

He’s been one of their most influential players in an impressive season so far for the Grecians, as they sit in the automatic promotion spots with Sam scoring seven goals.

Despite the timing not being ideal with 2nd place Northampton coming up, they still have the likes of their top scorer Alfie May available, as well as the experienced Padraig Amond and even Ben Seymour, who’s had his minutes limited this season.

It is a blow for Exeter, but I think they can cope with the other options they have up top.