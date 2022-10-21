Exeter City close in on 40-year-old to replace Matt Taylor

Exeter City are closing in on the appointment of Gary Caldwell as their new manager, as per the Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old is currently out of work having been dismissed from his role as Hibernian’s assistant manager in April, and the Grecians are set to appoint him as their successor to Matt Taylor.

Taylor left the Devon outfit for Championship side Rotherham United on the 5th October with the Grecians having since been searching for a replacement, however they look to now have landed Caldwell.

The former Celtic, Wigan and Hibernian defender has managerial experience during his career, having had stints in charge of Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle.

Caldwell does have experience of success in League One, having guided the Latics to the League One title in the 2015/16 season, whilst subsequently scooping the LMA League One Manager of the Year Award.

Exeter, newly promoted from Sky Bet League Two, are enjoying an impressive season so far as they currently sit in 11th position, only three points away from the play-off spots in the third tier.

The verdict

This is an interesting decision by Exeter City.

Caldwell has won promotion from League One with Wigan Athletic so knows what it takes to deliver success in the third tier, something that will be encouraging for what is an ambitious Exeter outfit.

He’s a young manager who has plenty of time to master his craft and this next step could be what he needs to rejuvenate his fortunes as a manager after an arguably stagnant few years.

Caldwell will have an exciting, young squad at his disposal with the likes of Jay Stansfield, Sam Nombe and Jevani Brown some of League One’s standout stars so far this term.