Exeter City saw off League Two Chesterfield 2-0 to progress to the third round of the FA Cup. Goals from Tristan Crama and Josh Magennis capped off an excellent performance from the League One side.

Chesterfield suffered a big blow before kick-off, as Paddy Madden was due to start for the visitors. However, due to an injury sustained in the warm-up, the Irishman was replaced with Will Grigg.

The Grecians had the first chance of the game just five minutes in, when a lovely ball from Ryan Woods let Jack Aitchison loose in the box. His shot from just inside the box was parried away well by Max Thompson.

A low corner from Ed Francis almost resulted in an Exeter goal. The ball fell kindly to Josh Magennis inside the box, but Jamie Grimes was alert to put his body in the way and turn the ball away for another corner.

Illmari Niskanen then got clean through on goal, after he caught the Spireites defence napping. He unselfishly squared the ball to Magennis, who didn't get clean contact on the ball. Somehow, the score remained 0-0 after an exciting start.

It was all Exeter so far. Aitchison then had another shot saved by Thompson. A neat move gave the Scot a chance to open the scoring, but it was easily gathered by the Chesterfield keeper, who was certainly having to work hard in the opening 20 minutes.

The League Two side had some positive passages of play, but the ball just wasn't dropping for them. Thompson had to parry away another Woods shot to keep the deadlock unbroken. The Newcastle United loanee looked confident in between the sticks.

A second injury concern came for Chesterfield, which further gutted the travelling fans. Michael Jacobs went down hurt after a challenge on his byline. The number ten went down for treatment and continued playing, but pulled up again, forcing Paul Cook to bring on Armando Dobra.

Wide-man Alli was really running the show. He linked up nicely with Aitchison again down the left-flank, which resulted in City's number ten getting the shot away. Grimes was once again able to block the shot which comfortably fell into the hands of Thompson. Alli then skinned Ryan Sheckleford on the left and whipped in a low cross which was begging to be turned in. Fortunately for the Spireites, nobody was there to turn it home.

Exeter took a deserved lead in first-half stoppage time. Woods fired in a corner and Tristan Crama had a free header in the box, which he slammed past Thompson. The goalkeeper was signalling that he was being held back, but the goal stood. A bitterly disappointing way for the Spireites to go behind, especially after the defensive resilience they'd shown until that moment. The first-half ended 1-0 to the hosts, who were the dominant side.

Cook shuffled the deck in midfield for the second half. Tom Naylor had struggled in the middle of the park, so he was withdrawn for Ollie Banks.

Woods received the first booking of the match early in the second-half, after he hauled down Ryan Colclough on the edge of the box. Darren Oldaker's shot beat the wall, but it was straight down the throat of Joe Whitworth, who'd yet to be tested properly thus far.

Niskanen was causing some real problems playing off the shoulder of Branden Horton. He broke free on the right again and found Magennis with an excellent cross. Thompson was on hand to deny the Northern Irishman from close range.

The hosts were convinced they should've had a penalty, as Niskanen burst through on goal. The Finland international was pushed over by Grimes as he was about to unleash the shot, but the referee said no foul.

The away side began to push forward in search of an equalizer. Francis' yellow card gave Colclough extra confidence to take on his man. The winger cut inside and tried to bend a shot into the bottom-left corner. The effort was just wide of the post though.

City responded in the best way possible, by doubling their lead. Chesterfield sloppily lost possession in midfield and Aitchison used his pace to break forwards. He played it wide to Niskanen, who's low cross was inch-perfect for Magennis to tap home.

The Spireites should've had one back when Dobra picked up a loose ball inside the Exeter box. However, the Albanian international was forced into the middle of the box. When he finally shot, it was an easy save for Whitworth.

The hosts were momentarily down to ten men, as substitute, Jay Bird, had to receive treatment on the side of the pitch. He came back with a numberless after being treated for the cut he sustained.

He really should've made it 3-0 just after he returned to the pitch. The striker got through on goal, but his deflected shot sailed inches wide of the post.

The whistle sounded, bringing an end to Chesterfield's FA Cup adventure. The Spireites gave a good account of themselves, but were no match for the quality of Exeter.

The Grecians will take huge confidence from the victory, as they host league leaders Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday evening. Chesterfield head to Salford on Tuesday evening, as they look to return to winning ways.

Player ratings

Exeter City

J. Whitworth - 7

P. Sweeny - 7

T. Crama - 8

E. Francis - 7

J. McMillan - 7 (Substituted with K. McDonald 82')

I. Niskanen - 8 ((Substituted with V. Harper 78')

R. Woods - 8

J. Richards - 6 (Substituted for K. Doyle 69')

J. Aitchison - 9 (Substituted with S. Cox 82')

M. Alli - 8

J. Magennis - 8 (Substituted with J. Bird 78')

Substitutes

K. Doyle - 6

J. Bird - 6

V. Harper - 6

S. Cox - 6

K. McDonald - 6

Chesterfield FC

M. Thompson - 8

R. Sheckleford - 5 (Substituted for L. Jessop 72')

T. Williams - 6

J. Grimes - 8

B. Horton - 4 (Substituted for L. Gordon 72')

D. Oldaker - 6

T. Naylor - 5 (Substituted for O. Banks 46')

R. Colclough - 6

M. Jacobs - 6 (Substituted for A. Dobra 33')

J. Berry - 6 (Substituted for L. Mandeville 67')

W. Grigg - 5

Substitutes

A. Dobra - 6

O. Banks - 6

L. Mandeville - 6

L. Gordon - 6

L. Jessop - 6

Player of the match

Jack Aitchison - Exeter City (9 Rating)

Aitchison was utterly superb for the hosts, a performance that will fill the Scot with confidence. His ability to beat his man and find pockets of space was on full show. The former Celtic was key in everything positive the Grecians did.

Attendance: 4782 (456 away)

