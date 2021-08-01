Exeter City boss Matt Taylor makes transfer admission amidst Sunderland and Peterborough United interest

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has confirmed to Devon Live that the club have received bids for both Josh Key and Joel Randall this summer.

Sunderland are said to have made multiple offers for Key during the current window, with one being reported to total £1 million plus add-ons, however the Grecians have rejected all of the bids that have been forthcoming.

Meanwhile Peterborough United are said to be big admirers of Randall, however they are yet to have submitted an offer which matches Exeter’s asking price for the midfielder.

Now Taylor has spoken out on the interest in the duo, as he stated the following recently:

“We have had bids, we have turned them down.

“Until they reach the valuation of a player then for us there is no real discussion. If they want to go public with those offers then so be it, but in terms of numbers quoted in the press, they are not realistic.”

The Black Cats in particular are well in the market for a new full back and appears that they view Key as the perfect player to fill in on the right hand of defence.

Both the defender and Randall are under contract with the Sky Bet League Two side until the summer of 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The Verdict

The important thing to remember about Key in particular is that he is under contract for another two years at Exeter and that is why Sunderland are finding it tough to strike a deal with the Grecians at present.

I don’t think the Black Cats will give up just yet but if Exeter refuse to budge on their valuation, the North East outfit may have to look elsewhere.

Right back is certainly a position of concern for Lee Johnson and I think he needs to act fast to bring in a specialist player for that area of the team.

They are clearly casting their net wide in search of new signings but they need to start seeing some results from the bids they make before time runs out.