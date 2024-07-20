Highlights Exeter City's academy was almost shut down due to financial troubles but now produces Premier League talent.

Notable players like Watkins and Grimes have emerged, bringing in millions in transfer fees for the club.

Current young prospects like Cox and Borges show promise, making the academy a valuable example for other clubs.

Exeter City’s academy is the jewel in the crown at St James Park, but it could all have been so different.

With the club a financial basket case and in administration following the Supporters’ Trust takeover in 2003, cost-cutting was high on the agenda.

Naturally, the youth academy was one of the potential departments on the chopping block as the club scrambled to keep afloat and work towards paying off a CVA.

Key members of the Trust, like President Julian Tagg, fought tooth and nail to keep the academy up and running, and it’s proven to be a game-changing decision for Exeter.

In recent years, players have emerged and moved on up in the footballing world with regularity, but it wasn’t always that way.

Famous Exeter City youth players

Historically City’s youth system has been a bit of a wasteland with a couple of notable exceptions. Arsenal legend Cliff Bastin burst into the City first team as a teenager back in 1928.

He scored six goals in 17 games for City before moving to Arsenal as a 17-year-old and going on to score 178 goals for the Gunners, a record that stood until broken by Ian Wright in 1997.

The drought in quality players lasted almost as long as Bastin’s Arsenal record and Martin ‘Buster’ Phillips was the next Grecian academy player to make a big-money move in 1995, though some decent players came through the ranks in the early 90s.

England legend and former Exeter manager Alan Ball brought the winger to Manchester City for £500,000 and declared that he would be the first English player to be worth £10m.

It’s fair to say it didn’t quite turn out that way and Phillips slid rapidly down the pyramid, eventually forced to ply his trade at Plymouth and Torquay.

Exeter academy players this century

Dean Moxey led the red and white academy revolution and kept the club in existence with a long-range FA Cup strike against Doncaster to set up the Manchester United third round clash in 2005. He moved to Derby County in 2009 in a deal thought to be worth around £300,000.

Moxey would go on to make 52 appearances for The Rams before moving to Crystal Palace and playing Premier League football.

George Friend beat him to the top flight with his 2008 move to Wolves for an even bigger fee. Not bad for a club who had just been promoted out of the National League after a financial crisis.

Recent Exeter City academy graduates

That trickle soon became a flood with now-Swansea captain Matt Grimes heading to Wales in January 2015 for close to £2m before Ethan Ampadu joined Chelsea and Ollie Watkins moved to Brentford in lucrative deals in July 2017 that went on to be worth around £2m and £5m respectively with adds ons included.

There have been plenty of other youngsters leaving Devon’s capital along the way, from Sean Goss’ Manchester United switch in 2012 to Ben Chrisene at Aston Villa, Jay Stansfield at Fulham and Alfie Pond at Wolves.

Transfer fees received for Exeter academy products, per Transfermarkt estimations Player Total fee with add-ons Club joined Ollie Watkins £5m Brentford Ethan Ampadu £2m Chelsea Matt Grimes £1.8m Swansea Archie Collins £1m Peterborough Joel Randall £1m Peterborough Jordan Storey £710,000 Preston Martin Phillips £500,000 Manchester City Alfie Pond £480,000 Wolves

Those departures don’t quite hit as hard because we rarely, if at all, got to see them in action at St James Park.

The players who stay and develop are the most cherished ones, but the list of players who now play in the Championship or Premier League to come out of the Cliff Hill in the last decade is quite astonishing.

There are countless other players, too, who have gone on to forge good careers in the EFL.

Exeter City’s current promising young players

In the current crop there are high hopes for young striker Sonny Cox, 18,who had trials at Manchester United and other top clubs before signing professional terms with City at 16.

Keeper Harry Lee is seen as a future No.1 for the club who could certainly move upwards, while Pedro Borges looks like he has all the tools to play at a higher level. Jake Richards made his first-team debut on his 16th birthday and is highly rated.

This summer has seen a few new names pop into the City consciousness in pre-season friendlies, with 15-year-old Louie Cayless and Liam Oakes, 17, receiving warm comments from Caldwell for their efforts.

Exeter City’s academy is an example for other clubs

'The future’s bright, the future’s red and white', as some in City circles say. While Grecians are rightly proud of the output of their academy, it’s an important example for the wider football community, especially those outside of the Premier League.

Watkins scored a winning goal in the Euro 2024 semi-final, and he could have ended up at Torquay had they not closed down their academy when going through their own financial issues.

In the top flight, Brentford effectively gave up on trying to develop players from a young age, and it’s a policy that’s worked for them, but that area of the game can’t just be left to the big boys with never-ending games among each other’s youth set-ups. Getting out and playing men's football is absolutely vital.

The academy has been the fulcrum for growth at Exeter and has given hope to the smaller teams in the EFL that, with patience, player development and genuine opportunities for youngsters, a good youth system can be both a source of vital funds, pride and progression.

It's rightfully seen as the jewel in Exeter's crown.