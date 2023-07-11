Wycombe Wanderers have submitted a transfer offer for Shrewsbury Town captain Luke Leahy, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Shropshire outfit were left shocked in the last few days as according to the Shropshire Star, Leahy has handed in a transfer request with a desire to leave the club.

Offers have already been made for the 30-year-old this summer - ones that have been rejected - and it can be revealed that Wycombe are a club that are vying for the midfielder's services.

The Chairboys finished eight points short of the League One play-offs last season and now they want to raid their divisional rivals for Leahy, who arrived as a left wing-back two years ago but was converted into a central midfielder by Steve Cotterill.

In his two seasons with Shrewsbury, Leahy has scored 21 times and notched 11 assists in 101 appearances, but he now wants to move on with 12 months to go on his contract.

What is Luke Leahy's current Shrewsbury Town situation?

Leahy signed a two-year deal when arriving from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2021, but crucially Salop decided to add an optional one-year extension in the deal.

That was of course triggered following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, but just a few weeks later, Leahy has dropped a bombshell on the club by submitting a transfer request.

It remains to be seen if Wycombe will get their way and land Leahy, but the 30-year-old is clearly keen to depart.