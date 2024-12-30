League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers have turned down a pre-January transfer window offer from Championshiop side Swansea City for Joe Low, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Chairboys are set for a huge month at the start of 2025 as they bid to cling onto their star individuals, having exceeded expectations to go into the new year in third position in the third tier standings.

And despite Richard Kone grabbing a lot of the headlines for his goalscoring prowess, it is a player at the other end of the pitch in the form of Low that a bid has been lodged for.

Wycombe Wanderers turn down Swansea City bid for Joe Low

As revealed by journalist Pete O'Rourke on Sunday evening, Swansea have made an offer for towering centre-back Low as manager Luke Williams looks to freshen up his options for the second half of the campaign.

The 6ft 4in defender, who came through the Bristol City academy and was born in Cardiff, has been ever-present for Matt Bloomfield's Wanderers in League One this season, and has found himself to be a presence in both boxes, scoring four times in 2024-25.

Joe Low's 2024-25 Wycombe Wanderes League One Stats Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 0 Touches per game 56.0 Clean sheets 8 Tackles per game 0.7 Clearances per game 4.9 Aerial duels won per game 3.5 Stats Correct As Of December 30, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

22-year-old Low, who was handed a first senior Wales cap in October 2023, is now wanted by Swansea, but sources have exclusively informed FLW that the hierarchy at Adams Park have turned down City's offer for his services.

Swansea's bid for Low comes at an uncertain time for a current City defender in the form of Harry Darling, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Swansea City may have to up their offer quickly in Joe Low pursuit

It appears that Swansea head coach Williams is set to be backed by the club's hierarchy at the start of 2025, and he's going to need reinforcements if a play-off push is going to continue in the second half of the season.

Low is a good target to bolster City's backline for a number of reasons - at the age of 22 he has his best years ahead of him, and he's also a Wales international too.

There will likely be other suitors though ready to swoop if Swansea cannot agree a fee, given his showings in League One this season, and whilst Wycombe won't want to sell one of their top stars in the midst of a promotion battle, every player has their price.