Wycombe Wanderers are open to letting popular boss Matt Bloomfield leave if he receives an offer to become the next Luton Town manager, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Bloomfield has earned wider recognition this season for guiding the Chairboys to a shock automatic promotion charge from League One, managing to keep chase with big spenders such as Birmingham City, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town.

Wycombe are second in the league and are just two points behind leaders Birmingham, and the Chairboys are in with every chance of returning to the Championship for the first time in four years come the end of the season.

But their season could be disrupted if Bloomfield was to depart.

Wycombe Wanderers open to Matt Bloomfield exit if Luton Town come calling

Football League World sources have confirmed Wycombe's stance on Bloomfield's immediate future, which may come as a surprise to some. That's because FLW can exclusively reveal the promotion-chasing side are open to letting him leave if he's offered the job at Luton.

The Hatters, of course, are now on the search for a new manager after parting ways with Rob Edwards by mutual consent, a development which was first reported by FLW.

Luton were in the Premier League just last season but are now facing a genuine relegation battle, having lost five of their last six games. They're only two points and two places above Hull City in 22nd, but a move to Kenilworth Road could still represent career progression as far as Bloomfield is concerned.

FLW has also learned Bloomfield has a £100,000 release clause in his current Wycombe contract, which was first signed in February 2023. Whether Luton decide to activate that remains to be seen, for the time being.

The 40-year-old was linked with the Coventry City job back in November following the departure of long-serving ex-boss Mark Robins, who is now with Stoke City.

Wycombe Wanderers must try and prevent Matt Bloomfield exit

A mid-season departure for Bloomfield could be disastrous in terms of Wycombe's promotion ambitions.

Make no mistake about it, the ex-Chairboys midfield stalwart has this side punching considerably above its weight when it comes to both budget and the playing squad, and it's unlikely they would be able to bring in a replacement capable of elevating the team in the same vein.

Matt Bloomfield's Wycombe Wanderers managerial record, as of January 10 Matches W D L Win percentage 107 51 24 32 47.66

Interest is natural, and one could imagine Bloomfield being linked to a number of other vacancies which may open up before the end of the season, but Wycombe must be fighting tooth and nail to keep him at Adams Park, even if that means trying to tie him down to a new contract.