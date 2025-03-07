Former footballer and current pundit Carlton Palmer has predicted Wrexham striker Paul Mullin to leave the club in the summer window, due to the depth and quality of forwards in Phil Parkinson's current squad which has seen him struggle for game-time this season.

Mullin is a bonafide Red Dragons legend, but his time at the club could be coming to an end soon as they seek a historic third-successive promotion to the Championship for next season.

The Liverpool-born number nine joined Wrexham on a free transfer in 2021 after departing Cambridge United at the end of his contract, and he helped transform their National League fortunes with 32 goals in all competitions in his debut season, then another 47 strikes in an outstanding second term at the Racecourse Ground to fire them to League Two as champions of the fifth-tier.

Mullin was able to transfer his brilliant form in front of goal to the fourth-tier last season, as Parkinson led his side to another promotion in second place, but has found life a lot harder in League One so far with more competition for places up-front.

Carlton Palmer issues Paul Mullin, Wrexham summer exit prediction

Now 30-years-old, Mullin has made 26 appearances in the league so far this season, but most of those have been off the bench with only nine starts as yet. He has netted just five goals in 32 games in all competitions, which is a poor return compared to his previous exploits.

His lack of game-time can be attributed to both injury issues and the Red Dragons' great strike options, with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Jack Marriott, Mo Faal and Ollie Palmer also being joined by ex-England international Jay Rodriguez and prolific third-tier frontman Sam Smith in the January window.

It looks like a long way back for Mullin to become a key man for Wrexham once again at this stage in his career, especially if they do get promoted to the Championship this season, with the club currently sitting in third place in League One with 12 games to go.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former footballer and current pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Mullin will leave North Wales this summer regardless of Wrexham's league status, but insists that he should have no trouble finding a new club at a similar level to give him ample game-time and opportunities.

“Wrexham have a plethora of strikers right now, and Jay Rodriguez and Sam Smith are the two that are being chosen at the moment. Paul Mullin, who was out with an injury, is now falling down the pecking order," Palmer told FLW.

“He’s an absolute legend at Wrexham. He’s scored over 100 goals for them, and has played a key part in their promotions from the National League to League One.

Paul Mullin's Wrexham career record (2021-present) Appearances 165 Goals 105 Assists 12

“He’s had a minor injury that’s kept him out of the last few games, but he was omitted from their matchday squad against Northampton Town.

“The writing is on the wall. He remains under contract until 2027, but at his age I would have thought he wants to move on, and play regular football. I think it'll be in the interest of both parties.

“He’s a legend of the football club, he’s done unbelievable, but Wrexham are moving at a tremendous pace and it’s going to be difficult for him with the strikers they’ve brought in, and with the strikers they have on the bench too, like Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott.

“It’s going to be very difficult for him to get game-time and be in the squad. I’d be very surprised if Paul is still at Wrexham next season.

“He scores goals at that level. I’d be surprised if somebody doesn’t come along and make him a really good offer for him to get playing and scoring again. I expect him to move on this summer.”

Phil Parkinson can not give Mullin any assurances about game-time

Wrexham's meteoric rise over the last few seasons has seen their squad overturned pretty thoroughly each summer, with plenty of new signings brought in, but Mullin and his National League strike partner Ollie Palmer have remained a constant throughout.

They are each now struggling to make an impact, however, and have both been left out of League One matchday squads entirely in recent weeks. A summer exit seems quite likely for both players.

Red Dragons boss Parkinson only added more fuel to the rumours of both being set to leave in the summer recently, after he was unable to offer any assurances that they would play more over the next two months before the season is out.

“We’ve got a lot of strikers. It’s difficult. We can’t keep everyone involved," he told The Athletic after their 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in midweek.

"But we will keep assessing things, looking at training all the time and picking a team, and the bench, accordingly."

Parkinson's assessment has not been in favour of Mullin so far, with no appearances in Wrexham's last three league games, despite recovering from a shin injury midway through last month.

That seems pretty unlikely to change, with the club already going pretty well in his absence and in the midst of a vital run-in that could see them win a historic promotion to the Championship.

Whether he would leave the club if they stayed in League One is a tougher scenario to judge, but if he does depart the Racecourse Ground this summer, it will be as a Red Dragons legend for his outstanding performances in the National League and League Two.