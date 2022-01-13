Exclusive: Wrexham submit transfer bid for Gillingham forward

Wrexham have submitted a bid for Gillingham striker Vadaine Oliver, Football League World has exclusively learnt.

Oliver has chipped in with five of Gillingham’s 18 league goals this season, with the forward proving to be a regular starter when available.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a prolific debut season with the Gills last time out, with Oliver finding the back of the net 17 times in 43 League One outings.

His goalscoring touch and overall influence played a big part in Gillingham securing a top half finish in the third-tier last time out.

The Gills now find themselves in an extremely difficult position where the goals have dried up, and subsequently, they are currently operating inside the relegation zone.

Wrexham, who are trying to use the January transfer window to strengthen their promotion bid, are denied a spot in the National League play-offs by goal difference.

The North Wales outfit are trying to break out of England’s fifth-tier and back into the Football League on the 14th time of asking, following their relegation from League Two in 2008.

The Red Dragons managed to secure the signings of Ben Tozer and Paul Mullin during the summer, with the pair both playing big parts in Cheltenham Town’s and Cambridge United’s eventual promotions from League Two.

