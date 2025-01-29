League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham are plotting a late transfer swoop for Reading frontman Sam Smith, Football League World understands.

Phil Parkinson's side have seen their automatic promotion hopes falter in recent weeks, suffering three league defeats throughout January.

It has been a frustrating month for Wrexham, who have made just one signing in the form of winger Ryan Longman from Hull City, but the Welsh outfit are intent on adding a striker before the window is up next Monday.

Wrexham's transfer interest in Reading star Sam Smith

Sources close to FLW have confirmed a potential major development in the third-tier promotion race. FLW can exclusively reveal Wrexham are plotting a move for Smith in a bid to address their goalscoring woes and reaffirm their aspirations of achieving promotion to the Championship.

Smith is under contract at play-off chasing Reading until 2026. However, the club's well-documented financial crisis under the tumultuous ownership of Dai Yongge means they are always susceptible to losing their prized assets, of which Smith is most certainly one.

The 26-year-old, who spent five years with Reading between 2016 and 2021 without making a significant impression, returned to Berkshire in the summer of 2023 from Cambridge United and has been a big hit over the last two campaigns.

Sam Smith's career stats via FotMob, as of January 29 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2021 Reading 11 2 0 2016 Bishop's Stortford (loan) 7 2 0 2018-2019 Oxford United (loan) 24 3 1 2019 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 3 0 0 2019-2020 Cambridge United (loan) 34 8 2 2020-2021 Tranmere Rovers (loan) 7 0 0 2021 Cheltenham Town (loan) 21 4 1 2021-2023 Cambridge United 109 35 3 2023- Reading 63 27 3

Smith has found the back of the net on 11 occasions this season, meaning he has hit double digits for League One goals in four successive campaigns.

Wrexham urgently need a striker

If Wrexham are to catch up to second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, whom they are now six points behind following Tuesday evening's 3-2 home defeat against Stevenage, adding a marquee striker in what remains of the January window will be integral.

Unlike Wycombe and league leaders Birmingham City, who can each call upon three of the best third-tier marksmen in Richard Kone, Jay Stansfield and Alfie May, Wrexham lack a talisman to lead the line.

Parkinson has no shortage of options, it must be said, but none of Steven Fletcher, Jack Marriott, Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin or summer signing Mo Faal have managed to score more than six times - with the latter still yet to open his account in League One.

Related Wrexham AFC urged to do "perfect" Liverpool deal before transfer deadline FLW's Wrexham pundit wants to see a striker brought in before the conclusion of the winter window.

Adding that firepower could be a game-changer for Wrexham and that should mean their pursuit of Smith will amplify in the coming days.