Exclusive: Wrexham eyeing ambitious January move for out-of-favour Ipswich Town player

National League side Wrexham are targetting out-of-favour Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott in January as they look to boost their push for promotion back to the EFL, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Pigott was in-demand when he left AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer in the summer and opted to join Ipswich but has struggled for minutes at Portman Road.

The striker has made just six appearances this term, scoring one goal and adding one assist, and appeared down the pecking order under Paul Cook.

Sources have informed Football League World that the 28-year-old is now a January target for Wrexham, with the ambitious National League outfit looking to bolster their push for promotion back to League Two.

Phil Parkinson’s side are fourth in the table as things stand – three points back from league leaders Chesterfield.

The Welsh club were taken over by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney back in February and have made some big-name signings since, including landing Cambridge United goal machine Paul Mullin and Cheltenham Town captain Ben Tozer.

They’re now set to turn their attention to Pigott, in what would be another impressive coup given their standing in the English football pyramid.

The Ipswich striker scored 54 goals in 157 games while at Wimbledon, including 22 last season, and has a good record in the National League – having bagged 17 in 45 games in the division for Maidstone United.

Things have not been easy for him since he moved to Portman Road but the departure of Cook, who was sacked as manager on Saturday, may offer him a chance to fight his way back into contention at the League One club.