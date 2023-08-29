Highlights Brandon Hanlan, a forward with experience in League One, has agreed to personal terms with Wrexham ahead of the transfer deadline.

Wrexham, despite a mixed start to the season, have focused on adding quality rather than quantity to their squad and see Hanlan as a valuable addition up top.

Hanlan's pedigree and presence up front make him a good signing for Wrexham, who have impressed players with their ambition and potential as a club.

Wrexham have agreed personal terms with Brandon Hanlan as they look to sign the Wycombe striker ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Who is Brandon Hanlan?

The forward is a name that many fans will know as he has spent the majority of his career in League One.

After coming through the ranks at Charlton, Hanlan would only make 15 appearances before leaving for Gillingham, where he got the more regular game time that he wanted.

A switch to Bristol Rovers followed, before the 26-year-old joined current club Wycombe in the summer of 2021.

Whilst he hasn’t been the most prolific for the Chairboys, the striker has played an important role in that period, and he has played some part in every league game so far this season. That includes coming off the bench and setting up what turned out to be the winner on Saturday at Bristol Rovers.

Wrexham make move to sign Brandon Hanlan

Wrexham haven’t had the busiest of transfer windows so far, with the newly-promoted side focusing on adding quality rather than quantity to a squad that has plenty of experience by League Two standards.

However, a mixed start to the campaign, with Phil Parkinson’s side picking up just six points from their first five games, means they are looking for reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

Even though scoring goals hasn’t been a problem so far, the boss does want another option up top, and it was revealed that the club had made a move to sign Hanlan.

And, FLW can confirm that the player has agreed terms over the transfer, meaning the final obstacle to overcome is the two clubs reaching an agreement on the fee. Talks are ongoing, and there is an expectancy that the deal will be finalised before 11pm on Friday night.

Is this a good signing for Wrexham?

Given his pedigree, this would be another coup for Wrexham, with Hanlan having made over 200 appearances in League One, so he is stepping down to go to the Racecourse Ground.

Of course, this is nothing new, and the appeal of Wrexham has meant a lot of players have made a similar decision, as they are impressed by the ambition and potential of the club.

Wrexham summer transfer plans

Backed by their high-profile owners, Wrexham invested heavily as a non-league side, so there were not going to be major changes to the squad this season, as most of the group should be able to perform at League Two level.

As mentioned, it’s been about quality over quantity this summer, with James McClean and Will Boyle both coming from higher divisions, and it would be the same story with Hanlan.

He would bring a real presence up top, and even though his goal record isn’t much to shout about, he is the sort of player that others in the team will appreciate. So, he could contribute a lot in the months to come providing they do get this deal over the line.