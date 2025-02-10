Wrexham have been dealt a signficant blow in their attempts to secure a new contract for Sam Dalby, who is now set to explore his options as a free agent in the summer, Football League World understands.

The 25-year-old scored just once for the Red Dragons in League Two last season and was promptly deemed surplus to requirements by Phil Parkinson, with the Wrexham boss deciding to loan him out to Dundee United in the final year of his contract.

But Dalby has enjoyed stunning form north of the border, which has prompted Wrexham to try and take action to resolve his future with the club. The striker has scored the most goals in the Scottish top-flight with eleven strikes under his belt this term.

Sam Dalby's career stats by club via FotMob, as of February 10 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2018 Leyton Orient 19 1 3 2018-2019 Leeds United 0 0 0 2019 Morecambe (loan) 2 0 0 2019-2021 Watford 1 0 0 2021 Stockport County 4 0 0 2021 Woking (loan) 15 1 0 2021-2022 Southend United 47 10 1 2022- Wrexham 91 13 12 2024-2025 Dundee United 24 11 1

However, his long-term future now seemingly lies away from north Wales, with Dalby having rejected the offer of a new deal.

Sam Dalby rejects fresh Wrexham AFC contract offer

With Dalby continuing to excel in Scotland, Wrexham had been eager to tie the frontman down to fresh terms as he edges closer to leaving the club as a free agent once his current deal expires in the summer.

However, sources close to FLW have revealed a potentially-decisive twist in the saga, as we now understand Dalby has rebuffed a new contract offer from the club.

He is now expected to explore his options as a free agent unless an agreement can be struck.

The ex-Leeds United and Watford man joined Wrexham in the summer of 2023 from Southend United on a two-year deal with an option of a further year, which was exercised.

Last month, it was confirmed by Wrexham that a new contract offer was put on the table for Dalby, and the striker's stance has now been made clearer.

Wrexham AFC could have done with Sam Dalby this season

Few supporters would have expected such rich goalscoring form in a division of a considerably higher standard than League Two, where Dalby had struggled just last season, but he has shown his worth and is now leaving the club with a sense of real regret.

Wrexham are in third place with just four points separating themselves from Wycombe Wanderers in second, meaning the prospect of three straight promotions up to the Championship is still very much on the cards.

But their goalscoring issues are well-documented; they are the lowest scorers of the division's top four and none of Steven Fletcher, Jack Marriott, Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin or Mo Faal - the latter of whom is yet to open his account - have surpassed the six-strike mark.

It will be hoped, though, that their fresh January recruits can provide the much-needed firepower to push them over the promotion line. Wrexham signed Sam Smith from Reading, which was first revealed by FLW, while the arrival of ex-Burnley and England international forward Jay Rodriguez has certainly turned heads, and both will be expected to give Parkinson's side that extra attacking edge.

That would, of course, lessen any potential regret or frustration pertaining to Dalby and his increasingly-likely exit.